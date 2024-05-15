Here's Why You Should Buy Align Technology (ALGN) Stock Now

Align Technologies ALGN is well-poised to grow in the coming quarters, backed by the significant opportunity for Invisalign's expansion into the vast, untapped global malocclusion market. The increased adoption of the Invisalign IPE system buoys optimism, with the company launching the device in several geographies. However, substantial dependence on the Invisalign system and stiff competition are a concern.

In the past six months, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has increased 37.1% compared with the 8.3% rise of the industry and 17.4% growth of the S&P 500 composite.

The renowned medical device company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion. ALGN’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 5.92%.

Let’s delve deeper.

Upsides

Invisalign’s Untapped Potential: Align Technology is strategically capturing the growing malocclusion market, one of the most prevalent clinical dental conditions in the world.

In first-quarter 2024, Align Technology acquired Cubicure, a leader in direct 3D printing solutions, among major milestones. This acquisition is the foundation for the company’s next-generation aligner manufacturing. The company also launched the iTero Lumina intraoral scanner, its next generation of digital scanning technology and the Invisalign Palatal Expander (IPE) system in the United States and Canada. It also received regulatory approval for the Invisalign Palatal Expander in Australia and New Zealand.

Geographic Expansion Continues: Align Technology is expanding its sales and marketing by reaching new countries and regions, including new areas within Africa and Latin America.

The company also performs digital treatment planning and interpretation for restorative cases worldwide, including in Costa Rica, China, Germany, Spain, Poland and Japan, among others. Align Technology continues to expand its business through investments in resources, infrastructure and initiatives that help drive growth in Invisalign treatment, intraoral scanners and Exocad CAD/CAM software in existing and new international markets.

Upbeat Guidance: For 2024, ALGN anticipates revenues to be up 6-8% year over year (up from the previous guidance of up mid-single digits in 2023). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2024 revenues is pegged at $4.04 billion.

GAAP and adjusted operating margins for the full year are anticipated to be slightly above the 2023 GAAP and adjusted operating margins, respectively.

For the second quarter of 2024, ALGN anticipates worldwide revenues in the range of $1.03-$1.05 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.03 billion.

Downsides

Competitive Landscape: Align Technology faces significant competition from traditional orthodontic appliance (or wires and brackets) players such as 3M’s Unitek, Danaher Corporation’s Sybron Dental Specialties and Dentsply International. The company also competes with products similar to Invisalign Technology, such as products from Ormco Orthodontics, a division of Sybron Dental Specialties.

Overdependence on Invisalign Technology System: The bulk of Align Technology's net revenues largely depends on the sale of its Invisalign Technology System, primarily Invisalign Technology Full and Invisalign Technology Teen. Continued and widespread market acceptance of Invisalign Technology by orthodontists, GPs and consumers is critical to Align Technology’s future success. Management fears that if consumers start preferring a competitive product over Invisalign, the company’s operating results will suffer.

Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Align Technologies’ 2024 earnings per share (EPS) has moved up to $9.65 from $9.46 in the past 90 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2024 revenues is pegged at 4.11 billion. The metric suggests a 6.5% rise from the year-ago reported number.

