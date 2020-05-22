Here's Why You Should Buy Algonquin Power & Utilities Now

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s AQN strategic acquisitions to expand its utility footprints and long-term capex program will act as growth catalysts.



Let’s focus on the factors that make Algonquin Power & Utilities an appropriate investment option at the moment.



Zacks Rank & Price Performance



Algonquin Power & Utilities currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



In the past 12 months, the company’s shares have gained 13.9%, as against the industry’s decline of 6.7%.





Growth Projections



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 earnings is pegged at 66 cents per share on revenues of $1.77 billion. This indicates a 4.76% and 8.65% increase of the bottom and the top line, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported figures.



The company’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is pegged at 8.60%.



Dividend Yield



Currently, the company has a dividend yield of 4.19% compared with the S&P 500 composite’s 2.09% and the industry’s 3.60%.



Investments



The company is aimed at boosting its business and committed in making solid investments. It plans to make $9.2 billion of capital investments in the next five years. These investments are expected to boost the company’s earnings in the days to come.



