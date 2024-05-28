Here's Why You Should Buy Acrivon Therapeutics (ACRV) Stock

Acrivon Therapeutics ACRV is a precision oncology company that has seen significant progress across its proprietary Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3) platform in 2024.

Acrivon Therapeutics achieved statistically significant prospective validation of its AP3 patient selection approach via its ACR-368 OncoSignature assay. This assay demonstrated an ability to identify ovarian and endometrial patients sensitive to ACR-368 monotherapy.

Its lead pipeline candidate, ACR-368/prexasertib, a CHK1/2 inhibitor, is being developed in phase II studies across multiple tumor types. In April, the company reported initial positive clinical data from a phase II study of ACR-368 for patients with locally advanced or metastatic, recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer or endometrial adenocarcinoma. The study demonstrated an initial combined overall confirmed response rate of 50%, exceeding the clinical bar, which the company thinks is required to improve over standard of care.

Another candidate, ACR-2316, a WEE1/PKMYT1 inhibitor, has been designed for superior single-agent activity. In preclinical studies, the candidate showed superior activity versus benchmark WEE1 and PKMYT1 single-target inhibitors in multiple cancer models. Clinical studies on the candidate are expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Acrivon Therapeutics carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) currently. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 loss has narrowed from $2.98 per share to $2.47 per share over the past 60 days. For 2025, the loss estimate has narrowed from $2.88 per share to $2.55 per share over the same timeframe.

ACRV beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark once, delivering an average earnings surprise of 3.56%.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the healthcare sector are Heron Therapeutics HRTX, Bioventus BVS and PMV Pharmaceuticals PMVP. While Bioventus has a Zacks Rank #1, Heron Therapeutics and PMV Pharmaceuticals have a Zacks Rank of 2 each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

In the past 60 days, 2024 estimates for Bioventus have improved from 16 cents per share to 27 cents per share. For 2025, earnings estimates have improved from 40 cents to 43 cents per share in the past 60 days. So far this year, shares of BVS are up 20.9%.

Earnings of Bioventus beat estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing in one, delivering a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 151.67%.

In the past 60 days, loss estimates for Heron Therapeutics for 2024 have narrowed from 22 cents per share to 10 cents per share over the past 60 days. For 2025, estimates have improved from a loss of 9 cents per share to earnings of 1 cent per share over the same timeframe. Year to date, shares of HRTX have risen 102.3%.

Earnings of Heron Therapeutics beat estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing in one, delivering a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 30.33%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for PMV Pharmaceuticals’ 2024 loss per share have narrowed from $1.47 per share to $1.36 per share. Estimates for 2025 loss have improved from $1.64 per share to $1.48 per share. Year to date, shares of PMVP have declined 342%.

Earnings of PMV Pharmaceuticals beat estimates in each of the last four quarters. PMVP delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 19.60%.

