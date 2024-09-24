Here's Why You Should Bet on Seanergy Maritime Stock Now

Seanergy Maritime Holdings SHIP, a dry bulk shipping company, is benefiting from the improving sentiment surrounding the Capesize market. Its shareholder-friendly approach bodes well for the company. Due to the tailwinds, SHIP’s shares have performed impressively on the bourse. If you have not taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time to do so.

Let’s delve deeper.

Factors Favoring SHIP Stock

Robust Price Performance: Its shares have surged 46.9% year to date, surpassing the industry’s 20% growth.

Year to Date Price Performance

Northward Estimate Revisions: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share skyrocketed 175% in the past 60 days. For the current year, the consensus mark for earnings per share has moved 29.4% north in the same time. The favorable estimate revisions indicate brokers’ confidence in the stock.

Solid Zacks Rank: SHIP currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Bullish Industry Rank: The industry to which Seanergy Maritime belongs currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89 (out of 251). Such a favorable rank places it in the top 35% of Zacks industries. Studies show that 50% of a stock price movement is directly related to the performance of the industry group it belongs to.

A mediocre stock within a strong group is likely to outclass a robust stock in a weak industry. Reckoning the industry’s performance becomes imperative.

Growth Drivers: The Capesize sector has been performing strongly, in turn aiding the company’s growth. Efforts to expand its fleet also bode well. Highlighting its pro-shareholder stance, the company announced a dividend of 25 cents per share for second-quarter 2024 and updated its dividend policy last month, while releasing results of the quarter. Per the updated policy, SHIP aims to distribute approximately 50% of operating cash flow after debt service. SHIP also resumed buying back shares in the second quarter.

The favorable conditions in the dry bulk sector, along with other positive market factors, are contributing to the company’s prospects. Moreover, an increase in manufacturing activities in Asia is further bolstering the containership market, providing a significant tailwind for shipping companies like Seanergy Maritime.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may also consider C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW and Air Transport Service Group ATSG.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CHRW has an expected earnings growth rate of 25.2% for the current year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 7.3%. Shares of CHRW have risen 43% in the past six months.

ATSG carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present and has an expected earnings growth rate of 12% for the current year. The company has a mixed track record with respect to the earnings surprise, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missing twice. The average miss is 7.7%. Shares of ATSG have climbed 17.8% in the past six months.

