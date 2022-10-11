Here's Why You Should Bet On ICF International (ICFI) Now

ICF International, Inc. ICFI has performed well in the past three months and has the potential to sustain momentum. If you haven’t taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio.

Let’s take a look at the factors that make the stock an attractive pick.

An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that its shares have improved 21.9% in the past year compared with the 5.7% rise of the industry it belongs to.

ICF International, Inc. Price

ICF International, Inc. price | ICF International, Inc. Quote

Solid Rank: ICFcurrently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a VGM Score of B. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer the best investment opportunities for investors. Thus, the company appears to be a compelling investment proposition at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Northward Estimate Revisions: Two estimates for 2022 moved north in the past 60 days versus no southward revision, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has moved up 1.8% in the past 60 days.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: ICF has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 10%, on average.

Strong Growth Prospects: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ICF’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $5.63, reflecting 16.8% year-over-year growth. Moreover, earnings are also expected to register an 8.1% increase in 2023.

Driving Factors: ICF is seeing heightened demand and a significant increase in revenues from its high-growth markets, which include IT modernization/digital transformation, public health, disaster management, utility consulting, climate, environment and infrastructure services.

ICF is already providing technical assistance and communication and management support for Infrastructure and Jobs Act programs and remains well-positioned for new contract wins. ICF’s commercial energy markets group looks well poised to benefit from energy efficiency program implementation, utility marketing services and advisory consulting.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the broader Zacks Business Services sector can also consider stocks like Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR, Paychex, Inc. PAYX and Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. CCRN.

Broadridge carries a Zacks Rank #2, at present. BR’s current-year earnings and revenue growth are expected to be at 9.4% and 7.5%, respectively.

Broadridge delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.1%, on average.

Paychex carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. PAYX has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 7.5%.

Paychex delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.6%, on average.

Cross Country Healthcare currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. CCRN has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 10%.

CCRN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26%, on average.

