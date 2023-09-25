Here's Why You Should Avoid Investing in Macy's (M) Stock Now

Macy's, Inc. M has been bearing the brunt of tough macroeconomic trends, softness across its credit card portfolio, supply chain constraints and rising operating costs and expenses.



The current Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) player has a market capitalization of $3 billion. In the past three months, M has lost 28.2% compared with the industry’s decline of 12%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s discuss the factors that might continue to affect the firm’s performance in the near term.



Soft Operational Performance: Macy's has been grappling with waning consumer confidence and a pullback in spending activity, which is reflected in its second-quarter fiscal 2023 performance. In the quarter, the company’s comparable sales fell 8.2% on an owned basis and 7.3% on an owned-plus-licensed basis on a year-over-year basis. Its digital sales dropped by 10% and brick-and-mortar sales declined by 8% in the same period.



Weakness in the company’s credit card segment owing to an increased rate of delinquencies within the credit card portfolio has been impacting its top-line performance of late. On its second-quarterearnings call the company highlighted that it expects the softness to persist in its credit card portfolio throughout the fiscal year and affect its top-line performance.



Tepid Fiscal 2023 Outlook: In regard to the tough operating landscape, Macy's provided a cautious view and reaffirmed its annual sales and earnings outlook. For fiscal 2023, it anticipates its net sales in the range of $22.8-$23.2 billion, down from $24.4 billion reported in fiscal 2022. Comparable owned plus licensed sales on a 52-week basis are expected to decline by 6-7.5%. For the fiscal year, adjusted earnings per share are envisioned in the band of $2.70-$3.20, down from $4.48 earned in the last fiscal year.



For the fiscal third quarter, it expects net sales to be $4.75-$4.85 billion, down from $5.2 billion in the year-ago fiscal quarter. The bottom line is envisioned in the range of a loss of 3 cents per share to earnings of 2 cents. The metric represents a significant decline from adjusted earnings of 52 cents in third-quarter fiscal 2022.



Rising Costs & Expenses: The company has been witnessing rising operating costs and expenses over time. For instance, in the first six months of fiscal 2023, its selling, general & administrative (SG&A) expenses increased by 0.3% year over year to $3,930 million. As a percentage of net sales, the metric increased by 310 basis points to 38.9%.



Any deleverage in expenses, unless fully offset by sales, may have a direct bearing on margins and, in turn, the bottom line. For fiscal 2023, the company’s SG&A expenses are expected to be about 36.4-36.7% of net sales.



Southbound Estimate Trend: In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal 2023 and 2024 earnings have been revised downward by 4.4% and 9.7%, respectively.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks from the Retail-Wholesale sector are Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, BJ's Restaurants, Inc. BJRI and Builders FirstSource, Inc. BLDR.



Amazon currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



AMZN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMZN’s 2023 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 11.1% and 214.1%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels.



BJ's Restaurants presently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. BJRI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 121.2%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJRI’s 2023 sales and EPS implies rises of 5.6% and 447.1%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Builders FirstSource currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. BLDR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 52.2%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLDR’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates a decline of 23.3% and 26.8%, respectively, from the previous year’s reported levels.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Macy's, Inc. (M) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.