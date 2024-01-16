Here's Why You Should Avoid Investing in Berry Global (BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. BERY is struggling with a low demand environment, customer destocking and ongoing inflationary pressure, which are likely to impede the company’s earnings in the quarters ahead.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to continue taking a toll on this current Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company.



Segment Weakness: Berry Global’s Consumer Packaging International segment has been experiencing weakness due to the softer consumer and industrial market. Lower selling prices due to the pass-through of lower resin costs in the United States and reduced demand in the industrial end markets have been affecting the Consumer Packaging North America segment.



The Engineered Materials segment has been experiencing weakness due to lower selling prices from the pass-through of lower resin costs in the United States and volume softness in European industrial markets. Demand softness in air and liquid filtration, building and construction end markets, and lower selling prices due to the pass-through of lower resin costs have been affecting the Health, Hygiene, & Specialties segment.



Increasing Debt Level: Rising debts are worrisome for the company. Berry Global’s long-term debt in the last five fiscal years (2018-2022) witnessed a 9.7% CAGR. Despite its efforts to reduce debt leverage, BERY’s current and long-term debt remained high at $8,980 million at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 (ended September 2023).



Forex Woes: Berry Global has a significant presence in the international markets. As a result, its financial performance is subject to various risks like the foreign currency exchange rate, interest rate fluctuations and hyperinflation in some foreign countries. The increased value of the U.S. dollar relative to the local currencies of the foreign markets is affecting the company’s top line. In fiscal 2023, foreign exchange headwinds had an adverse impact of $84 million on its sales.



Southbound Estimate Revisions: In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BERY’s fiscal 2024 (ending September 2024) earnings has been revised 4.5% downward.



Price Performance: Shares of the company have declined 0.8% in the past six months against the industry’s 2.2% increase.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked companies from the Industrial Products sector are discussed below:



Enerpac Tool Group Corp. EPAC presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



EPAC delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 21.9%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Enerpac’s fiscal 2024 earnings has increased 2.3%. The stock has risen 6.9% in the past six months.



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 13.9%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIT’s fiscal 2024 earnings has remained steady in the past 60 days. Shares of Applied Industrial have gained 16.8% in the past six months.



Crane Company CR currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 29.8%.



In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Crane’s 2023 earnings has remained steady. The stock has risen 22.9% in the past six months.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crane Company (CR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.