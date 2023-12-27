Here's Why You Should Avoid Investing in Barnes (B) for Now

Barnes Group Inc. B is struggling with productivity challenges in some of its facilities across North America and Asia due to a significant amount of new employee hiring, rising operating costs and increasing interest expenses, which are likely to impede the company’s earnings in the quarters ahead.



Let’s discuss the factors, which are likely to continue taking a toll on this Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company.



Segment Weakness: Barnes’ motion control solutions business within the Industrial segment has been facing challenges due to the ongoing United Auto Workers strike. Also, shipment delays and lagging orders have been worrisome for the segment. Higher-than-expected transformation costs, a slowdown in the U.S. economy, geopolitical instability and labor-productivity challenges are likely to impact Barnes’ performance in the near term.



In the third quarter of 2023, the Aerospace segment’s adjusted operating margin declined 380 basis points year over year due to long-term intangible amortization from the MB Aerospace acquisition and lower productivity.



Increasing Costs: The escalating cost of sales poses a threat to B’s bottom line. Barnes’ cost of sales in the first nine months of 2023 increased 12.1% year over year. High raw material costs are pushing up the cost of sales. Selling and administrative expenses also rose 24.3% in the same period. Escalating costs, if unchecked, can be detrimental to Barnes’ margins and profitability.



Steep Interest Expenses: Increasing interest expenses are worrisome for the company. In the third quarter, Barnes’ interest expense was $22.8 million compared with $3.4 million in the year-ago period. The increase was due to the MB Aerospace acquisition. It is worth noting that the high interest expense drove the majority of the year-over-year decline in adjusted earnings per share (down 157.9% in the third quarter).



Southbound Estimate Revisions: In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for B’s 2023 earnings has been revised 23.8% downward.



Price Performance: Shares of the company have declined 18% in the past year against the industry’s 23.4% increase.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked companies from the Industrial Products sector are discussed below:



Flowserve Corporation FLS presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



FLS delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 27.3%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flowserve’s 2023 earnings has increased 1.5%. The stock has risen 39.8% in the past year.



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 13.9%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIT’s fiscal 2024 earnings has increased 1.8% in the past 60 days. Shares of Applied Industrial have jumped 36.2% in the past year.



A. O. Smith Corporation AOS currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 14%.



In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for A. O. Smith’s 2023 earnings has improved 2.2%. The stock has risen 44.2% in the past year.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Barnes Group, Inc. (B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.