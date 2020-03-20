Here's Why You Should Add Virtu Financial to Your Portfolio

From the vast universe of finance stocks, today we pick Virtu Financial, Inc. VIRT for you. It seems to be an attractive pick now on its top-line strength. Further, the company’s robust fundamentals and solid long-term growth opportunities are tailwinds.

Virtu Financial has been witnessing upward earnings estimate revisions, reflecting analysts’ optimism about its prospects. Over the last 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 and 2021 was raised 30.3% and 10.5%, respectively.

Further, the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has gained 7.4% so far this year against the 37.9% decline recorded by the industry.

3 Reasons Why Virtu Financial is a Must Buy

Revenue Growth: Organic growth remains a key strength for Virtu Financial, as depicted in its revenue growth story. Over the last five years (ended 2019), net interest income witnessed a CAGR of 17.7%. The company’s efforts to increase loan balance will likely support top-line growth. Also, its projected sales growth rates of 16.4% for 2020 and 3.1% for 2021 ensure the continuation of the uptrend in revenues.

Earnings per Share Strength: Virtu Financial’s recorded an earnings growth rate of 17.6% over the last three to five years. Furthermore, the company’s projected earnings growth (F1/F0) of 96.5% (compared with the industry average of 7.7%) indicates constant upward momentum in earnings.

Superior Return on Equity (ROE): Virtu Financial’s ROE of 14% compared with the industry average of 9.2% highlights its commendable position over its peers.

