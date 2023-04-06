Here's Why You Should Add Unum Group (UNM) to Your Kitty

Unum Group UNM has been in investors’ good books owing to disciplined sales trends, strong persistency, favorable benefits experience and solid capital position.

Optimistic Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Unum Group’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $6.66, indicating a 7.2% increase from the year-ago reported figure on 2.7% higher revenues of $12.33 billion. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at $7.05, indicating a 5.8% increase from the year-ago reported figure on 3.3% higher revenues of $12.74 billion.



The expected long-term earnings growth rate is 8.10%, which is higher than the industry average of 6.6%.

Northbound Estimate Revision

Estimates for 2023 and 2024 have moved up nearly 0.7% and 1.6%, respectively, in the past 30 days, reflecting investors’ optimism.

Earnings Surprise History

Unum Group has a decent earnings surprise history. It beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed in one, the average beat being 32.25%.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

UNM currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). In the past year, the stock has rallied 24.9% against the industry’s decline of 2.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Style Score

UNM has a favorable VGM Score of A. VGM Score helps to identify stocks with the most attractive value, the best growth and the most promising momentum.



Back-tested results show that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 offer the best investment opportunities.

Attractive Valuation

UNM shares are trading at a discount than the industry average. Its price-to-book value of 0.84X is lower than the industry average of 1.44X. Before the valuation expands, it is preferable to take a position in the stock.



Unum Group has an impressive Value Score of A. Value stocks have a long history of showing superior returns.

Business Tailwinds

Solid operational performance, favorable benefits experience as well as solid top-line growth in the core businesses should continue to fuel growth and help UNM achieve its targeted growth. Management remains focused on moving on to a mix of businesses with higher growth and stable margins. This should help Unum Group’s premium from core business to increase 4-6% over the long term.



Unum U.S. continues to benefit from disciplined sales trends, strong persistency in group lines and growth of new product lines like dental and vision, which improve premium income. On the other hand, favorable risk results should aid Colonial Life. Notably, Unum U.S. and Colonial Life are two of the largest operating segments of Unum.



Unum Group boasts a solid capital position. Sustained solid operating results have been fueling a solid level of statutory earnings and capital, cushioning financial flexibility. Strong statutory earnings might provide an impetus to strong dividend capacity.



Unum Group has consistently enhanced shareholders’ value through dividend hikes and share buybacks. Dividend yield of the company was 3.4%, higher than the industry average of 2.6%, making it an attractive pick for yield-seeking investors.



In December 2022, Unum has approved a share repurchase program that authorizes it to repurchase shares up to $200 million from Jan 1, 2023 through Dec 31, 2023.

