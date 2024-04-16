Here's Why You Should Add Unitil (UTL) to Your Portfolio Now

Unitil Corporation’s UTL strategic investments and long-term sustainable growth should continue to drive its bottom line. Given its growth opportunities, Unitil makes for a solid investment option in the utility sector.



Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company a promising investment pick at the moment.

Growth Projections & Surprise History

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UTL’s 2024 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 0.3% to $2.92 in the past 60 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 sales is pinned at $579 million, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 3.9%.



The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 12.8% in the last four quarters.

Return on Equity

Return on equity (ROE) indicates how efficiently a company has been utilizing its funds to generate higher returns. Currently, Unitil’s ROE is 9.32%, higher than the industry’s average of 8.67%. This indicates that the company has been utilizing its funds more constructively than its peers in the electric power utility industry.

Debt Position

Currently, Unitil’s total debt to capital is 51.23%, better than the industry’s average of 62.44%.



The time-to-interest earned ratio at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 was 3. The ratio, being greater than one, reflects the company’s ability to meet future interest obligations without difficulties.

Dividend History

Unitil has been increasing shareholders’ value through dividend payments. Currently, its quarterly dividend is 42.5 cents per share, resulting in an annual dividend of $1.7 per share, up 4.9% from the previous level of $1.62. The company’s current dividend yield is 3.48%, better than the Zacks S&P 500 Composite’s 1.32%.

Systematic Investments

UTL’s long-term investment plans are aimed toward system modernization and expansion of its operations. It now expects capital investments of $910 million through 2028, 47% higher than that in the prior five years. For 2024, capital expenditure is expected to be $168 million. These investments can drive its long-term rate base growth between 6.5% and 8.5%.

Price Performance

In the past six months, shares of the company have risen 4.8% compared with the industry’s growth of 2.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

A few other top-ranked stocks from the same industry are NiSource NI, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation PNW and DTE Energy DTE, each holding a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



NI’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 6%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 5.6% in the last four quarters.



PNW’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pinnacle West Capital’s 2024 EPS implies a year-over-year improvement of 7.9%.



DTE’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DTE Energy’s 2024 EPS implies a year-over-year increase of 16.9%.





Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NiSource, Inc (NI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DTE Energy Company (DTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Unitil Corporation (UTL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.