Here's Why You Should Add UGI to Your Portfolio Right Now

UGI Corporation’s UGI strategic investment plans that help to upgrade and replace the aging infrastructure boost its performance. Given its growth opportunities and strong return on equity (ROE), UGI makes for a solid investment option in the utility sector.



Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company a strong investment pick at the moment.

Growth Projections & Surprise History

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2024 earnings per share (EPS) has moved up 0.34% in the past 90 days to $2.92.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 EPS has moved up 0.32% in the past 90 days to $3.11.



The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 99.1%.

Return on Equity

ROE indicates how efficiently a company has been utilizing the funds to generate higher returns. Currently, UGI’s ROE is 15.65%, higher than the industry’s average of 9.33%. This indicates that the company has been utilizing the funds more constructively than its peers in the utility gas distribution industry.

Debt Position

Currently, UGI’s total debt to capital is 59.61%, better than the sector’s average of 59.66%.



The time-to-interest earned ratio at the end of the fiscal third quarter of 2024 was 3.2. The ratio, being greater than one, reflects the company’s ability to meet future interest obligations without difficulties.

Dividend History

The consistent strong performance of the company has enabled it to reward its shareholders through annual dividend rate hikes. The company has been paying dividends for the last 140 years. Currently, its quarterly dividend is 37.5 cents per share, resulting in an annualized dividend of $1.50. The company’s current dividend yield of 6.21% is better than the industry’s average of 3.3%.

Strategic Investments

UGI continues to make systematic capital investments to address the various capital projects and further enhance the safety and reliability of natural gas production and storage facilities, along with replacing the aging infrastructure for modernizing the system. These additions and upgrades allow it to serve the expanding customer base efficiently. It expects capital expenditure to be in the range of $3.7-$4.1 billion for fiscal 2024-2027. The company recovers nearly 90% of its capital investments within 12 months, owing to timely rate revisions and approvals.

Price Performance

In the past month, shares of the company have risen 0.2% against the industry’s 0.1% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

