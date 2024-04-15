Here's Why You Should Add TransAlta (TAC) to Your Portfolio Now

TransAlta TAC is committed to being a leader in clean electricity by delivering customer-centered power solutions. It is well-positioned to shift toward a low-carbon future, owing to its focus on sustainable energy projects. Given its growth opportunities, TAC makes for a solid investment option in the utility sector.



Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company a promising investment pick at the moment.

Growth Projections & Surprise History

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TAC’s 2024 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 14% to 50 cents in the past 60 days.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 EPS has increased 17.8% to 53 cents in the past 60 days.



The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 142.6% in the last four quarters.

Return on Equity

Return on equity (ROE) indicates how efficiently a company has been utilizing its funds to generate higher returns. Currently, TransAlta’s ROE is 48.42%, higher than the industry’s average of 8.67%. This indicates that the company has been utilizing its funds more constructively than its peers in the electric power utility industry.

Solvency

The times interest earned (TIE) ratio is a solvency ratio. It is used to measure how well the company can cover its interest obligations. The TIE ratio at the end of fourth-quarter 2023 was 4.1, which being greater than one indicates that TransAlta is in a good position to meet its interest obligations.

Dividend & Share Buyback

The company has been consistently increasing the value of its stockholders through dividends and share buybacks. TAC has raised dividends 13 times in the past five years. Its current dividend yield is 2.62%, better than the Zacks S&P 500 Composite's average of 1.32%.



TransAlta’s management announced an enhanced common share repurchase program for 2024 of up to $150 million toward the repurchase of common shares. The company has plans to return nearly 40% of its free cash flow to shareholders in 2024, through dividends and share buybacks.

Growth Strategy

By investing nearly $3.5 billion to develop, build, or acquire new assets through the end of 2028, TAC hopes to add up to 1.75 gigawatts (GW) of additional capacity to its fleet. The company is focusing on customer-centered renewables and storage through the advancement of its 4.8 GW development pipeline, which it plans to expand to 10 GW by 2028.

Price Performance

In the past month, TransAlta’s shares have lost 4% compared with the industry’s decline of 9.9%.



