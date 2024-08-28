Here's Why You Should Add Tetra Tech Stock to Your Portfolio

Tetra Tech Inc. TTEK is benefiting from its focus on providing high-end consulting, design and engineering services. Handsome rewards to shareholders add to the stock’s appeal.



Headquartered in Pasadena, Tetra Tech is a leading provider of consulting, construction management, engineering, program management and technical services. It serves clients by providing cost-effective and innovative solutions for dealing with the fundamental needs for water, environmental and alternative energy services.



Let’s delve into the factors that make this company a smart investment choice at the moment.



Business Strength: In the quarters ahead, Tetra Tech is poised to gain from its diversified business structure, which helps mitigate the adverse impact of weakness in one end market with strength across the others. Also, the company’s focus on providing high-end consulting, design and engineering services is constantly enhancing its competitive edge. In the third quarter of fiscal 2024, its revenues increased 11% year over year, driven by increased activity in the U.S. Federal, U.S. State & Local, U.S. Commercial and International client sectors.



Segmental Strength: Tetra Tech’s Government Services Group (GSG) segment is benefiting from higher environmental and advanced water treatment work. Net sales from the segment increased 25% year over year in the fiscal third quarter (ended June 2024). Increased activity on sustainable infrastructure and Renewable Energy programs is aiding the Commercial/International Services Group segment. The RPS acquisition is also aiding the segment. Revenues from the segment increased 4% year over year in the fiscal third quarter.



Tetra Tech currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). In the past three months, the stock has gained 10.9% compared with the industry’s 7.8% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Expansion Efforts: TTEK is focused on strengthening its competency through acquisitions. In May 2024, it acquired Convergence Controls & Engineering, a systems integration and engineering services company. This acquisition will enable the company to offer a comprehensive line of integrated automation platform solutions to its clients across the water and energy sectors. Convergence will be part of its GSG segment. Tetra Tech acquired engineering and consulting firm LS Technologies in February 2024. The acquisition of LS Technologies will add significant additional capabilities and clients to its federal IT practice within its GSG segment.



Tetra Tech completed the acquisition of RPS Group plc, an established technology-enabled consultancy firm, in January 2023. The acquisition enhanced its consultancy in water, environment and sustainable infrastructure, thereby expanding its water practice in the United Kingdom and strengthening its foothold in renewable energy and environmental management.



TTEK also acquired Reston, VA-based enterprise technology services, cybersecurity and management consulting firm Amyx, Inc. in January 2023. As part of the Federal Information Technology division, the Amyx acquisition expanded its use of advanced data analytics, cybersecurity, digital transformation and agile software development solutions for its government and commercial customers. Amyx is integrated into the GSG segment.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked companies from the same space are discussed below.



Flowserve Corporation FLS currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



FLS delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 18.2%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flowserve’s 2024 earnings has increased 3.8%.



Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. ATMU presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 13.4%.



In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATMU’s 2024 earnings has increased 3.1%.



Ferguson Enterprises Inc. FERG currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. FERG delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 2.6%.



In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for Ferguson’s fiscal 2025 earnings has remained steady.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ferguson plc (FERG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.