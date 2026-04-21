Here's Why You Should Add Solventum Stock to Your Portfolio Now

Solventum Corporation SOLV is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, driven by strong demand across its business segments, supported by continued investment in innovation, R&D and digital capabilities. The optimism, led by a solid fourth-quarter 2025 performance and a solid restructuring program, is expected to contribute further. However, concerns regarding a rise in raw material costs persist.

In the year-to-date period, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s shares have lost 11.6% compared with the industry’s 8.9% decline and the S&P 500’s 4.3% rise.

The renowned global healthcare solutions provider has a market capitalization of $12.2 billion. The company projects 4.3% earnings growth for 2026 and expects to maintain its strong performance going forward. Solventum’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.4%.

Let’s delve deeper.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Key Drivers of SOLV Stock

Future Cost Transformation Program: Solventum introduced its multi-year “Transform for the Future” restructuring program, targeting approximately $500 million in cost savings through operational efficiencies, system streamlining and automation, with benefits starting in 2026 and the majority realized from 2027 onward to support margin expansion and reinvestment. This builds on the successful completion of the Solventum Way program in 2025, which created a more flexible operating structure and delivered $125 million in annualized savings at a lower-than-expected cost, further strengthening the company’s ability to fund growth initiatives.

Strategic Growth Drivers: Solventum identified five core growth drivers that are expected to account for more than 80% of its future expansion, centered on segments where it already holds strong brand equity and clinical differentiation. Within MedSurg, negative pressure wound therapy continues to represent a sizable opportunity, fueled by growing adoption of Prevena and the V.A.C. Peel and Place dressing, while IV site management is gaining traction on the back of increasing demand for Tegaderm CHG and ample room for further market penetration.

The company is also seeing steady progress in sterilization assurance, supported by recent Attest product introductions. Beyond MedSurg, innovation remains a key pillar, with roughly 20 new product launches planned over the next two years. In Dental, growth is being driven by core restorative offerings such as Clinpro Clear and Filtek Easy Match, while in Health Information Systems, revenue cycle management and the expanding adoption of the 360 Encompass platform, along with AI-enabled autonomous coding, are expected to underpin long-term growth momentum.

Solid Q4 Results: Solventum exited the fourth quarter on a strong footing, with both earnings and sales surpassing expectations, driven by solid execution across MedSurg, Dental Solutions and Health Information Systems. Ongoing product innovation and improving commercial strategy — including greater specialization, clearer accountability and leadership changes — are accelerating decision-making and boosting conversion across key growth areas such as negative pressure wound therapy, antimicrobial IV site management and restorative dental products. The company also strengthened its MedSurg portfolio through the acquisition of Acera Surgical, marking its entry into regenerative tissue matrices and reinforcing tuck-in M&A as a core strategic lever for growth.

Downsides of SOLV Stock

Potential Raw Material Cost Step-Up From 3M Supply Agreement: Solventum disclosed that under its long-term supply agreement with 3M, the supplier holds a contractual option in 2027 to increase the cost of certain raw materials supplied. If this option is exercised, it could create a 100-basis-point margin headwind. The company emphasized that it is actively working with 3M to explore alternatives that could avoid this outcome. SOLV owns the intellectual property rights for these materials within its field of use, meaning it has the option to source the materials from other chemical manufacturers if necessary.

Trend in Estimate Revision

SOLV has been witnessing a stable estimate revision trend for 2026. In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings per share (EPS) has remained stable at $6.44.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.98 billion, implying a 4.2% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

Other Key Picks

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Pacific Biosciences of California PACB, Phibro Animal Health PAHC and Cardinal Health CAH.

Pacific Biosciences of California, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported a fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted loss of 12 cents per share, which is 36.8% narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues of $44.6 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

PACB has an estimated earnings recession rate of 1.9% compared with the industry’s 12.7% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 27.7%.

Phibro Animal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of 87 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.1%. Revenues of $373.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%.

PAHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 21.5% compared with the industry’s 12.1% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.1%.

Cardinal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.63, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%. Revenues of $65.6 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%.

CAH has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15% compared with the industry’s 9.2% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.3%.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Solventum Corporation (SOLV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.