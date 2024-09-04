Here's Why You Should Add SJW Group Stock to Your Portfolio Now

SJW Group SJW provides water utility and related services to its customers in the United States. Given its growth opportunities and strategic investments, SJW makes for a solid investment option in the utility sector.



The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Let’s look at the factors that are driving the stock.

Growth Projections & Surprise History of SJW

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings per share has increased 0.4% in the past 30 days to $2.76.



The consensus estimate for 2024 sales is pegged at $709.60 million, which indicates year-over-year growth of 5.9%.



SJW’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 7.5%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 9.3% in the last four quarters.

SJW’s Dividend Yield

SJW distributes dividends to its shareholders on a regular basis. Its current dividend yield is 2.71%, which is better than the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s average of 1.25%.

SJW’s Debt Position

SJW’s total debt to capital is currently 58.22%, better than the sector’s average of 59.61%.



The company’s time-to-interest earned ratio at the end of the second quarter was 2.4. The ratio, being greater than one, reflects its ability to meet future interest obligations without difficulties.

SJW’s Investments

SJW Group remains focused on investing in its operations and actively engaging within local communities. It has already invested $158 million in the first half of 2024, which is approximately 48% of the $332 million investment budgeted for 2024. It aims to invest nearly $1.6 billion during the 2024-2028 period to build and maintain its water and wastewater operations.

SJW Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of SJW have gained 9.4% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 8.8% growth.



Other Stocks to Consider

Other top-ranked stocks in the sector are American Water Works Company, Inc. AWK, American States Water Company AWR and The AES Corporation AES. Each of these stocks currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



American Water Works delivered an average earnings surprise of 1.11% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 7.4%.



American States Water delivered an average earnings surprise of 3.43% in the last four quarters. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 6.3%.



AES delivered an average earnings surprise of 19.18% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 8.5%.

