Here's Why You Should Add Primerica (PRI) to Your Portfolio

Primerica Inc.’s PRI compelling portfolio, strong market presence position and solid capital position make it worth adding to one’s portfolio.



Earnings of this second-largest issuer of term-life insurance coverage in North America have risen 14.4% over the last five years, outperforming the industry average of 2.6%.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Primerica currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Year to date, the stock has gained 21.3% against the industry’s decline of 0.1%.



Return on Equity

Return on equity (ROE), a profitability measure to identify how efficiently a company is utilizing its shareholders’ funds, has been improving over the last several years. PRI’s trailing 12-month ROE of 24.9% is better than the industry average of 11.6%.

Northbound Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 and 2024 earnings has moved 0.2% north each in the past seven days, reflecting analyst optimism.

Optimistic Growth Projection

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Primerica’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $14.83 per share, indicating an increase of 29.3% on 3.6% higher revenues of $2.8 billion. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at $16.53, indicating an increase of 11.5% on 5.1% higher revenues of $3 billion.

Business Tailwind

Primerica stands to benefit from solid demand for protection products that drive sales growth and policy persistency. A strong business model makes it well-poised to cater to the middle market's increased demand for financial security. Thus, Primerica envisions being a successful senior health business while continuing to enhance its shareholders’ value.



The insurer stays focused on increasing the size of the life license sales force through continued recruiting and licensing. PRI estimates a 3% rise in sales force size in 2023. Licensed representatives play a pivotal role in driving operational results for PRI.



PRI estimates Term Life insurance, issued policy growth of about 1% in the first quarter and mid-single digit growth in 2023. The company noted that though new products should accelerate growth, inflationary pressure will weigh on the upside.



In Investment and Savings Products, the insurer projects first-quarter 2023 sales to decline 25% year over year. Adjusted direct premiums are expected to increase 6% in 2023.



Life insurers are direct beneficiaries of an improving interest rate environment. The Fed raised interest rates seven times in 2022 and once so far in 2023 with more on the horizon this year. At its December meeting, the Fed indicated taking the interest rate to 5.1% in 2023 to combat its expected 3.1% inflation. Thus, an improving interest rate environment should aid net investment income.



While the insurer has solid liquidity, Primerica has been strengthening its balance sheet by improving its leverage ratio. PRI scores strongly with credit rating agencies.

Impressive Dividend History

Primerica has a solid dividend history, banking on the operational excellence of Term Life and ISP businesses. It has hiked dividends 10 times in the last nine years. The insurer also engages in share buyback. PRI expects the Term Life business to be the primary source of deployable capital.



The total stockholder return of PRI was 66% over a period of six years, outperforming the S&P 500 insurance index’s mark of 49% over the same time frame.

