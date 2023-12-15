Here's Why You Should Add PPL to Your Portfolio Right Now

PPL Corporation’s PPL strategic investment plans will further strengthen its infrastructure. The company’s focus on clean generation and growth in domestic operations boosts its overall performance. Given its growth opportunities, PPL makes for a solid investment option in the utility sector.



Let’s focus on the factors that make this currently Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company a strong investment pick at the moment.

Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PPL’s fourth-quarter 2023 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 14.7% to 39 cents in the past 60 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 sales is pinned at $8 billion, indicates a year-over-year increase of 1.24%.



PPL’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 7.42%.

Return on Equity

Return on equity (ROE) indicates how efficiently a company has been utilizing its funds to generate higher returns. Currently, PPL’s ROE is 7.82%, higher than the industry’s average of 7%. This indicates that the company has been utilizing its funds more constructively than its peers in the electric power utility industry.

Debt Position

Currently, PPL’s total debt to capital is 51.47%, much better than the industry’s average of 61.19%.



The time to interest earned ratio at the end of third-quarter 2023 was 2.5. The ratio, being greater than one, reflects the company’s ability to meet future interest obligations without difficulties.

Dividend History

PPL has a long history of dividend payments and plans to increase the same in the range of 6-8%, subject to approval by its board of directors. Currently, its quarterly dividend is 24 cents per share, resulting in an annualized dividend of 96 cents. The company’s current dividend yield is 3.52% compared with the Zacks S&P 500 Composite's average of 1.39%.

Systematic Investments

PPL’s capital investment plan primarily focuses on infrastructure construction projects for generation, transmission and distribution. Customers have been experiencing fewer outages, courtesy of the ongoing investments in infrastructure strengthening. PPL expects a regulated capital investment of $12 billion through 2026. It also plans capital investments of nearly $2.4 billion for 2023 and $2.7 billion for 2024.

Price Performance

In the past six months, PPL’s shares have rallied 0.7% against the industry’s average decline of 3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

A few other top-ranked stocks from the same industry are Consolidated Edison Inc. ED, IDACORP Inc. IDA and OGE Energy Corp. OGE, each holding a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Consolidated Edison’s long-term earnings growth rate is 2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2023 EPS is pinned at $5.01, implying a year-over-year increase of 10.1%.



IDACORP’s long-term earnings growth rate is 4.11%. The consensus estimate for the company’s 2023 EPS is pegged at $5.12, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 0.2%.



OGE Energy’s long-term earnings growth rate is 3.65%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 8.3% in the last four quarters.





Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PPL Corporation (PPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OGE Energy Corporation (OGE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.