Here's Why You Should Add Portland General Electric (POR) Now
Portland General Electric Company’s POR focus on meeting customer needs through Integrated Resource plan and systematic long-term investments bode well.
Let’s discuss the factors that make Portland General Electric an appropriate investment option at the moment.
Zacks Rank & Price Movement
Portland General Electric currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Shares of the company have gained on a long-term basis. In the past five years, the stock has rallied 31.8% compared with the industry’s rise of 5.1%.
Growth Projections
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2020 earnings is pegged at $2.58 per share on revenues of $2.20 billion. The bottom-line figure suggests 7.95% year-over-year increase. The same for the top line calls for a 3.68% rise on a year-on-year basis.
The company’s long-term (3 to 5 years) earnings growth rate is pegged at 4.70%.
Dividend Yield
Currently, the company has a dividend yield of 3.11% compared with the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s 2.23%.
Investment Plan
For the 2020-2024 period, the company expects to make investments of approximately $2,985 million. The investment will be aimed toward enhancing safety and resiliency of the company’s infrastructure.
Other Key Picks
Some other top-ranked stocks from the same industry are NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE, Eversource Energy ES and Vistra Energy Corp. VST. The AES Corporation currently sports a Zacks Rank #1, while the other two stocks carry a Zack Rank of 2 (Buy).
NextEra Energy, Eversource Energy and Vistra Energy have a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 2.39%, 2.42% and 7.68%, on average, respectively.
The long-term earnings growth rates for NextEra Energy, Eversource Energy and Vistra Energy are pegged at 7.70%, 6.10% and 12.58%, respectively.
