Here's Why You Should Add PAM Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now

Pampa Energia S.A. PAM has strengthened its position through a continued focus on asset reliability and the expansion of its power generation capacity. The company is also benefiting from ongoing investments across Argentina’s electricity value chain, including generation, transmission, and distribution. Supported by these growth initiatives and its expanding operational footprint, PAM stands out as an attractive investment opportunity within the utility sector.



Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company a strong investment option at the moment.

PAM’s Growth Projections & Surprise History

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share (EPS) has moved up 12.7% to $9.69 in the past 60 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 sales is pinned at $2.55 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 27.4%.



The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 80.9% for the past four quarters.

PAM’s Return on Equity (ROE)

ROE indicates how efficiently a company has been utilizing its funds to generate higher returns. Currently, Pampa Energia’s ROE is 12.23%, higher than the industry’s average of 11.09%. This indicates that the company has been utilizing its shareholders' funds more constructively (to generate income) than its peers in the electric power utility industry.

PAM’s Liquidity

The current ratio of Pampa Energia stands at 2.04, higher than its industry’s average of 0.9. A current ratio greater than one indicates that the company has enough short-term assets to liquidate to cover all short-term liabilities, if necessary.

Debt Position of PAM

Currently, PAM’s total debt to capital is 33.16%, better than the industry’s average of 59.94%.



The time-to-interest earned ratio at the end of the first quarter of 2026 was 4. The ratio, being greater than one, reflects the company’s ability to meet future interest obligations without difficulties.

PAM’s Balanced Power Mix Supports Long-Term Growth

Pampa Energía’s diversified generation fleet is well positioned to benefit from Argentina’s power-market deregulation. As of March 31, 2026, the company operated 5,472 megawatts (MW) of installed capacity across 17 power plants, consisting of 4,107 MW of thermal generation, 938 MW of hydroelectric capacity, and 427 MW of wind capacity.



Hydro and wind assets provide low-cost, renewable generation that can continue to participate in bilateral power purchase agreements and the expanding competitive electricity market. Together, this mix of thermal, hydro, and wind generation gives the company flexibility to capitalize on both deregulation and growing demand for reliable and renewable power.

PAM’s Stock Price Performance

In the past three months, Pampa Energia’s shares have risen 7.4% against the industry’s 5% decline.



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Other Stocks to Consider

A few other top-ranked stocks from the same industry are Duke Energy DUK, Consolidated Edison ED and PG&E Corporation PCG, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DUK’s 2026 EPS implies a year-over-year improvement of 6.3%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.1% for the past four quarters.



ED’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 6.47%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 2.2% in the past four quarters.



PCG’s long-term earnings growth rate is 15.89%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 EPS implies a year-over-year increase of 10%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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