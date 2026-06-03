Here's Why You Should Add PacBio Stock to Your Portfolio Now

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. PACB, popularly known as PacBio, has been gaining from its continued product development. The optimism, led by strong first-quarter results, is expected to contribute further. However, concerns about funding headwinds persist.

In the year-to-date period, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s shares have lost 17.6% compared with 16.7% decline of the industry. The S&P 500 Composite has improved 11% in the said time frame.

The renowned global provider of sequencing systems has a market capitalization of $490.8 million. The company projects 22.6% growth for 2026 and expects to maintain its strong performance going forward. PacBio’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 29.8%.



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Factors Favoring PACB’s Growth

Sequencing Technologies Strengthen Market Leadership: PacBio differentiates itself in the genomics industry through its proprietary HiFi long-read sequencing, based on Single-Molecule Real-Time (SMRT) technology. This technology enables the high-accuracy, real-time detection of complex genomic structures, such as structural variations, haplotypes and epigenetic modifications.

Per a report by Data Bridge Market Research, the global SMRT market size was valued at $2.88 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $4.36 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.3%. Additionally, PacBio has expanded its offerings by integrating Sequencing by Binding chemistry with the launch of its Onso system in 2022, a short-read platform delivering ≥90% of bases at Q40+ accuracy, 15 times more precise than traditional sequencing methods. By providing both long-read and short-read technologies, PacBio uniquely serves diverse research and clinical applications while driving down costs and enhancing variant detection.

Robust Product Portfolio Driving Growth: PacBio continues to strengthen its competitive position through innovation in its HiFi sequencing platform. The company's SPRQ-Nx chemistry is gaining traction, delivering higher sequencing yields and enabling human whole-genome sequencing costs below $300 at scale through reusable SMRT Cells. Management plans to extend the technology to the Vega platform later this year, enhancing throughput and workflow efficiency.

PacBio is also advancing its next-generation ultra-high-throughput sequencing platform to target large-scale clinical and population genomics opportunities. Additionally, its collaboration with Basecamp Research to sequence roughly 100,000 metagenomic samples highlights the expanding role of HiFi sequencing in AI-driven biological research and underscores the technology's growing adoption across emerging applications.

Strong Q1 Results: PacBio exited the first quarter of 2026 with mixed results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the same. Stable top-line performance, despite softer instrument sales, reflected continued strength in consumables demand and improving utilization trends across the installed base.

Growth in consumables revenues, expansion across the EMEA region and disciplined expense management were encouraging. The company also reported a significantly narrower operating loss year over year, supported by lower operating expenses and continued restructuring benefits.

A Factor That May Offset the Gains for PACB

Funding Headwinds Continue to Weigh on Instrument Demand: PacBio continues to face funding-related headwinds that are weighing on instrument demand, particularly across academic and government research markets. Uncertainty around grant funding and cautious capital spending have pressured purchases of both Revio and Vega systems, with Vega being more exposed to academic budget constraints.

While the company is seeing growing interest from clinical and commercial customers, management does not anticipate a meaningful recovery in research funding through 2026 and recently lowered the high end of its annual revenue outlook due in part to weaker instrument demand. Although the upcoming commercial launch of SPRQ-Nx chemistry could improve the attractiveness of PacBio’s sequencing platforms by lowering costs and boosting throughput, near-term instrument growth is expected to remain dependent on expanding clinical adoption rather than a broad recovery in research spending.

Estimate Trend

PacBio has been witnessing a positive estimate revision trend for 2026. Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its adjusted loss per share has narrowed by 13 cents to 41 cents.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 revenues is pegged at $165.8 million, indicating a 3.6% increase from the year-ago reported numbers.

Other Key Picks

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, West Pharmaceutical WST and Intuitive Surgical ISRG.

Globus Medical, currently flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported a first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1%. Revenues of $759.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.0%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

GMED has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.2% compared with the industry’s 12.6% growth. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%.

West Pharmaceutical, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, reported first-quarter 2026 EPS of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%.

WST has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9% compared with the industry’s 9.5% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

Intuitive Surgical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.50, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.2%. Revenues of $2.77 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%.

ISRG has a long-term estimated growth rate of 14.6% compared with the industry’s 12.6% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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