Here's Why You Should Add OPKO Health Stock to Your Portfolio

OPKO Health, Inc. OPK is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of its potential in RAYALDEE. The optimism surrounding the stock is backed by RAYALDEE’s performance and strategic partnerships. However, stiff competition and overdependence on RAYALDEE pose concerns.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 2.8% so far this year against the industry's 5.3% decline. The S&P 500 has increased 15.5% in the said time frame.

This renowned multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion. The company predicts 37.8% growth for fiscal 2026 and anticipates maintaining its strong performance. OPKO Health’s earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average beat being 28.52%.



Factors Favoring OPK Stock

Potential of RAYALDEE:Rayaldee, OPKO Health’s leading renal product in the United States for the past two years, is the first and only FDA-approved therapy for treating secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3 or 4 chronic kidney disease and vitamin D insufficiency. The product has maintained solid sales momentum, supported by effective sales efforts and favorable distribution through major U.S. wholesalers and retail pharmacies.

OPKO also has rebate and discount arrangements with healthcare providers and payors. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, Rayaldee generated $7.2 million and $13.5 million in net product revenue, respectively, with management noting improved profit margins during 2025 due to lower government rebate expenses.

Strategic Agreements: OPKO Health has pursued several partnerships and divestitures to streamline operations and strengthen its balance sheet. In March 2025, it partnered with Entera Bio to develop an oral dual agonist GLP-1/glucagon peptide for obesity and related disorders, combining OPKO’s OPK-88006 with Entera’s N-Tab technology. That same month, OPKO and BioReference agreed to sell BioReference’s oncology diagnostics business to Labcorp, with the transaction expected to close in the second half of 2025.

Earlier, in September 2024, OPKO completed the sale of certain BioReference assets to Labcorp under a 2024 agreement, transferring U.S. clinical diagnostics, reproductive health, and women’s health testing businesses, while retaining BioReference’s New York and New Jersey operations.

Clinical Trials: On its second-quarter 2025 call, OPKO Health shared pipeline progress from ModeX Therapeutics, noting two ongoing Phase 1 programs, an Epstein-Barr virus vaccine with Merck, enrolling up to 200 adults, and MDX2001, a tetraspecific antibody for solid tumors, expected to complete enrolment at the highest dose by year-end. The company anticipates MDX2003 (for lymphoma/leukemia) and MDX2004 (an immune rejuvenator) to enter human trials by late 2025 or early 2026. Additionally, BARDA expanded its funding for ModeX’s multispecific antibody programs targeting COVID-19 and influenza to $110 million.

A Factor That May Offset the Gains for OPK

Overdependence on RAYALDEE: OPKO Health’s financial results rely heavily on Rayaldee, its only FDA-approved product in the United States, underscoring the importance of successful commercialization. However, the drug’s sales are constrained by reimbursement hurdles, pricing pressure, competitive dynamics, slower market uptake, and possible formulary limitations, while any adverse publicity or safety issues could further weaken its market traction and overall financial performance.

Estimate Trends of OPK

OPKO Health is witnessing a stable estimate revision trend for 2025. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its loss has been stable at 37 cents per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter 2025 revenues and loss per share is pegged at $157.1 million and 2 cents, respectively. The revenue estimate indicates a 9.5% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Masimo MASI, Merit Medical System MMSI and West Pharmaceutical Services WST. Each stock presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Masimo shares have lost 10.4% so far this year compared with the industry’s 7.4% decline. Estimates for the company’s 2025 earnings per share have increased 1.3% to $5.30 in the past 30 days.

MASI’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.8%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 8.1%.

Estimates for Merit Medical’s 2025 earnings per share have increased 0.8% to $3.63 in the past 60 days. Shares of the company have lost 13.8% so far this year against the industry’s 1.1% growth.

MMSI’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.92%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 17.44%.

Estimates for West Pharmaceutical’s 2025 earnings per share have increased 1.2% to $6.74 in the past 60 days. Shares of the company have lost 18.2% so far this year against the industry’s 1% growth.

WST’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.81%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 21.85%.

