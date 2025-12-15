Here's Why You Should Add OGE Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now

OGE Energy Corp. OGE focuses on consistent investments in infrastructure upgrades to better serve its customers. The company is also steadily expanding its renewable generation assets. Given its strong growth prospects, OGE makes for a solid investment option in the Zacks Utility Electric Power industry.



Let us focus on the reasons that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a strong investment pick at the moment.

OGE’s Growth Outlook & Surprise History

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $2.28, which indicates year-over-year growth of 4.1%.



The consensus estimate for 2025 sales is $3.28 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 9.8%.



OGE’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 7%.



The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 10.45% in the last four quarters. It beat the estimates in two quarters and missed the estimates in two quarters.

OGE’s Return on Equity

Return on equity (ROE) indicates how efficiently a company has been utilizing its funds to generate higher returns. Currently, OGE’s ROE is 10.77% compared with its industry’s average of 9.9%. This indicates that the company has been utilizing its funds more constructively than its peers in the industry.

OGE’s Return to Shareholders

OGE Energy has been increasing shareholder value by steadily paying dividends. Currently, the company’s dividend yield is 3.95%, better than the industry's average of 3.22%.

OGE’s Infrastructure Investments & Renewable Focus

OGE Energy is undertaking substantial infrastructure investments to enhance customer service efficiency. Between 2025 and 2029, the company aims to invest $6.50 billion, with a focus on strengthening the safety, resiliency and reliability of its transmission and distribution grids, along with its generation fleet.



OGE Energy continues to make steady investments in expanding its renewable generation assets. As of December 2024, the company owned the 120-megawatt (MW) Centennial, 101 MW OU Spirit and 228 MW Crossroads wind farms, along with six solar sites across Oklahoma and one in Arkansas. It also plans to add more renewable resources with zero greenhouse gas emissions. These efforts are expected to strengthen OGE Energy’s renewable energy portfolio while supporting revenue growth from its renewable assets.

OGE Stock Price Performance

In the past year, OGE shares have risen 2.8% compared with the industry’s growth of 20.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

A few other top-ranked stocks from the same industry are PG&E Corp. PCG, FirstEnergy FE and Ameren AEE, each carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



PCG delivered an average earnings surprise of 0.47% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PCG’s 2025 sales is pinned at $26.06 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 6.7%.



FE delivered an average earnings surprise of 5.15% in the last four quarters. The consensus estimate for FE’s 2025 sales is pinned at $14.40 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 6.9%.



Ameren delivered an average earnings surprise of 0.22% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEE’s 2025 sales is pinned at $8.97 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 17.7%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ameren Corporation (AEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FirstEnergy Corporation (FE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OGE Energy Corporation (OGE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.