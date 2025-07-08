Here's Why You Should Add NWN Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now

Northwest Natural Holding Company NWN continues to benefit from its investments in infrastructure upgrades. The company also gains from the consistent expansion of its customer base. Given its earnings growth opportunities, NWN makes for a solid investment option in the utility sector.



Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company a strong investment pick at the moment.

NWN’s Growth Projections & Surprise History

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share (EPS) has moved up 1.8% in the past 60 days to $2.88.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales is pinned at $1.30 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 13.1%.



The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 15.1% in the trailing four quarters.

NWN’s Solvency

The time-to-interest earned ratio at the end of the first quarter of 2025 was 2.6. The ratio, being greater than one, reflects the company’s ability to meet future interest obligations without difficulties.

NWN’s Liquidity

The company’s current ratio of 1.05 is better than the industry’s average of 0.63. A current ratio greater than one indicates that the company has enough short-term assets to liquidate to cover all short-term liabilities, if necessary.

NWN’s Dividend History

Northwest Natural has been increasing shareholder value by paying dividends. The company has been increasing its dividends for the past 69 years. Currently, its quarterly dividend is 49 cents per share, resulting in an annualized dividend of $1.96. The company’s current dividend yield is 4.77%, better than the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s 1.18%.

NWN’s Focus on Strategic Investments

Northwest Natural continues to follow a systematic capital investment plan for infrastructure development and maintains the reliability of its gas and water delivery systems. The company expects 2025-2030 consolidated capital expenditure of $2.5-$2.7 billion, up 37% from the previous trajectory.

NWN’s Customer Growth

Northwest Natural is experiencing strong customer growth, which will continue to boost demand for its services. The company witnessed first-quarter 2025 organic customer growth of 2.2% (annualized) on a consolidated basis, with new meter sets on track for the year and growth driven by SiEnergy.

NWN’s Stock Price Performance

In the past six months, shares of the company have risen 5% compared with the industry’s 0.3% growth.



