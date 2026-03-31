Here's Why You Should Add NVST Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now

Envista Holdings Corporation’s NVST strategic priorities position it for robust growth in the upcoming quarters. The company is positioned to benefit from favorable long-term dental industry trends. A strong solvency bodes well. Yet, competitive pressure raises concerns for Envista’s operations.

Over the past year, this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock has gained 41.9%, outpacing the industry’s decline of 21.9%. The S&P 500 composite has grown 16.4% in the same time frame.

The leading optical retailer has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion. The company’s earnings yield of 5.7% is well ahead of the industry’s 2.7%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 16.4%.

Tailwinds for NVST

Progress With Strategic Priorities: Envista’s priorities center around three areas — growth, operations and people. The fourth quarter witnessed positive growth across key businesses and all major geographies. This was supported by double-digit increase in R&D investment. Notable launches in 2025 included OptiBond 360, SimpliCore Composite and CaviCide HP, alongside strong market traction from previously launched products.

Under its “operations” priority, Envista continues to benefit from the Envista Business System (“EBS”), its organization-wide continuous improvement methodology. In 2025, it reduced company-wide G&A expense by 10% year over year, while maintaining its world-class safety, quality and customer service levels. It also expanded its manufacturing footprint in China with a new Suzhou site, which will mainly focus on supporting China’s growing demand.

On its third priority, Envista is moving forward with its continuous improvement culture, with engagement and talent development showing steady growth.

Dental Business Trends Favorable for the Long Term: Currently, the company holds strong positions in several of the most attractive dental segments. Within the global dental device industry, Envista believes segments such as Implant-Based Tooth Replacements, Orthodontic Treatments, and Imaging and Diagnostics Solutions will grow at a more rapid pace than the overall market.

Several factors are expected to drive future growth in the dental products industry, including an aging population, under-penetration of dental procedures (particularly in emerging markets), ongoing technological innovation, rising demand for cosmetic dentistry and the expansion of DSOs. Management expects the dental market in 2026 to mirror 2025, with continued stability and potential for modest improvement over the year.

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Favorable Solvency: At the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.21 billion, while current debt was nil. Such underlying financial strength gives Envista strong flexibility amid the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty. The company’s net debt to adjusted EBITDA was approximately 0.6X, signaling stability and flexibility, particularly during periods of heightened macroeconomic uncertainty.

Concern for NVST

Competitive Landscape: Envista’s businesses operate in intensely competitive industries. Because of the range of products and services, companies encounter a wide variety of competitors, including well-established regional competitors. NVST competes with larger organizations or divisions of major corporations that possess significant resources in sales, marketing, research and finance, further intensifying the competitive environment.

NVST Stock Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share (EPS) has remained unchanged at $1.14 over the past 30 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 revenues is pegged at $2.84 billion, suggesting a 4.5% increase from the year-ago reported number.

Other Top MedTech Stocks

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, Phibro Animal Health PAHC and Intuitive Surgical ISRG.

Globus Medical has an earnings yield of 5.2%, well ahead of the industry’s -1.6% yield. Its earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 18.8%. The company’s shares have rallied 15.9% against the industry’s 7.5% decline over the past year.

GMED sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Phibro Animal Health, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, has an earnings yield of 6.1% compared with the industry’s 2.6% return. Shares of the company have soared 156.6% against the industry’s 20.5% decline. PAHC’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.2%.

Intuitive Surgical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an earnings yield of 2.1% against the industry’s 0.7% decline. Shares of the company have lost 6.2% compared with the industry’s 7.4% decline. ISRG’s earnings topped estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.2%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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