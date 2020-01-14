Here's Why You Should Add NorthWestern to Your Portfolio

NorthWestern Corporation’s NWE systematic long-term investments and completion of South Dakota competitive solicitation process for new generation bode well.



Let’s discuss the factors that make NorthWestern an appropriate investment option at the moment.



Zacks Rank & Surprise History



The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



NorthWestern has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 10.49% in the last four quarters, on average.



Growth Projection



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2020 earnings is pegged at $3.53 per share, which reflects year-over-year growth of 2.92%. The company’s long-term (3 to 5 years) earnings growth rate is pegged at 2.80%.



Long-Term Price Movement & Dividend Yield



In the past three years, NorthWestern’s shares have rallied 26.5% compared with the industry’s rise of 21.3%.





Currently, the company has a dividend yield of 3.23% compared with the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s 1.78% and the industry’s 2.81%.



Investment Plan



For the 2019-2023 period, the company expects to make investments of approximately $1.6 billion. NorthWestern expects the capital plan to be around $400 million in 2020.



Other Key Picks



A few other top-ranked stocks from the same industry are The AES Corporation AES, Entergy Corporation ETR and Dominion Energy Inc D. The AES Corporation currently sports a Zacks Rank #1, while Entergy and Dominion Energy carry a Zack Rank of 2.



The AES Corporation, Entergy and Dominion Energy have a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 4.68%, 4.79% and 0.10%, on average, respectively.



The long-term earnings growth rate for The AES Corporation, Entergy and Dominion Energy are pegged at 9.11%, 7% and 4.80%, respectively.



Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential



The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.