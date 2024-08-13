Here's Why You Should Add NiSource (NI) to Your Portfolio Now

NiSource Inc.’s NI systematic investment plans to modernize infrastructure should further enhance the reliability of its operations. The company continues to add clean assets to its portfolio, which helps boost its overall performance. Given its growth opportunities, NiSource makes for a solid investment option in the utility sector.



Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company a strong investment pick at the moment.

Growth Projections & Surprise History

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 0.6% to $1.72 in the past 60 days.



NiSource’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 6%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 20.6% in the past four quarters.

Debt Position

Currently, NiSource’s total debt to capital is 57.85%, better than the industry’s average of 62.45%.



The time-to-interest earned ratio at the end of the second quarter of 2024 was 2.8. The ratio, being greater than one, reflects the company’s ability to meet future interest obligations without difficulties.

Dividend History

NiSource has been consistently paying dividends to its shareholders. Currently, NiSource’s quarterly dividend is 26.5 cents per share, resulting in an annualized dividend of $1.06, up 6% from the previous level of $1. The company expects an annual dividend payout ratio of 60-70%. Its current dividend yield is 3.38%, better than the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s 1.3%.

Systematic Investments

NiSource continues to work on a long-term utility infrastructure modernization program. The company expects investments to be in the range of $3.3-$3.5 billion for 2024. It also projects an investment of $16.4 billion during 2024-2028. NiSource anticipates an annual rate base growth of 8-10% during 2023-2028, driven by its capital expenditures.



Its planned regulated investments should improve the reliability and safety of its services and provide efficient electric and natural gas services to its increasing customer base. More than 75% of NiSource’s capital expenditure starts providing returns in less than 18 months of investment.

Price Performance

In the past three months, the stock has returned 9.3% against the industry’s decline of 0.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

A few other top-ranked stocks from the same industry are Exelon Corporation EXC, PPL Corporation PPL and TransAlta TAC, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



EXC’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.66%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 EPS implies an improvement of 2.1% from the bottom line recorded in 2023.



PPL’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.82%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 EPS implies an improvement of 7.5% from the bottom line recorded in 2023.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TAC’s 2024 EPS improved 4.2% over the past 30 days. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 98% in the trailing four quarters.





