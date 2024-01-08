Here's Why You Should Add NiSource (NI) to Your Portfolio Now

NiSource Inc.’s NI long-term investment plans in modernizing infrastructure will further enhance the reliability of its operations. The company continues to add clean assets to its portfolio, which helps boost its earnings performance. Given its growth opportunities, NiSource makes for a solid investment option in the utility sector.



Let’s focus on the factors that make this currently Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company a strong investment pick at the moment.

Growth Projections & Surprise History

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings per share (EPS) has moved up 1.2% in the past 90 days to $1.71.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 sales is pinned at $6.02 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 5.8%.



NiSource’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 7.15%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 5.6% in the last four quarters.

Return on Equity

Return on equity (ROE) indicates how efficiently a company has been utilizing the funds to generate higher returns. Currently, NiSource’s ROE is 11.14%, higher than the industry’s average of 7%. This indicates that the company has been utilizing the funds more constructively than its peers in the utility electric power industry.

Solvency

The times interest earned ratio is a solvency ratio. It is used to measure how well the company can cover its interest obligations. NI’s times interest earned ratio at the end of third-quarter 2023 was 2.9, which being greater than one indicates that the company is in a good position to meet its interest obligations. The company had $1 billion net liquidity available as of Sep 30, 2023, which is adequate to meet its debt obligations.

Dividend History

NiSource has been consistently paying dividends to its shareholders. Currently, NiSource’s quarterly dividend is 25 cents per share. This results in an annualized dividend of $1 per share. The company expects an annual dividend payout ratio of 60-70%. Its current dividend yield is 3.7%, better than the Zacks S&P 500 Composite’s 1.6%.

Systematic Investments

NiSource projected an investment in the range of $15.2-$16.6 billion during 2024-2028. NI expects an annual rate base growth of 8-10% in 2023-2028, driven by its capital expenditures. More than 75% of the company’s capital expenditures start providing returns in less than 18 months of investment.

Price Performance

In the past month, the stock has returned 2.8% against the industry’s decline of 1.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

A few other top-ranked stocks from the same industry are NRG Energy NRG, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Consolidated Edison ED and OGE Energy OGE, both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NRG Energy’s long-term earnings growth rate is 13.75%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.7% in the last four quarters.



Consolidated Edison’s long-term earnings growth rate is 2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2024 EPS is pinned at $5.28, implying a year-over-year increase of 5.4%.



OGE Energy’s long-term earnings growth rate is 3.65%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 8.3% in the last four quarters.





Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NiSource, Inc (NI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OGE Energy Corporation (OGE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.