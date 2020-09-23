Here's Why You Should Add NextGen Stock to Your Portfolio Now

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. NXGN is well poised for growth backed by a growing plethora of product launches, solid trend in electronic health record (“EHR”) markets, and strong recurring-revenue base.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare have gained 17.9%, compared with the industry’s growth of 17.3% in the past three months.

The company, with a market capitalization of $881.4 million, is a developer and marketer of healthcare-information systems. It anticipates earnings to improve 8% over the next five years. Moreover, it has beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters by 39.5%, on average.

Let’s take a closer look at factors that substantiate the company’s Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Solid Demand for NextGen Solutions: The company’s behavioral health suite continued to gain solid traction in the market through the fiscal first quarter.

Through the fiscal first quarter, the company continued to demonstrate the strength of its NextGen integrated ambulatory platform. In March 2020, the company announced the availability of NextGen Patient Experience Platform. This newly available platform is likely to enable high-quality healthcare apart from driving patient engagement and outcomes.

In May, the company announced NextGen Advisors, a multi-disciplinary team of healthcare and regulatory experts who offer strategic guidance and insights for ambulatory care providers across the United States. In June, the company announced that Capital Women’s Care, an OB/GYN private practice in the mid-Atlantic region, has utilized NextGen Virtual Visits for the expansion of women’s healthcare services during the coronavirus crisis. In June, the company announced Nevada Eye Physicians, a comprehensive eye-care facility in the Las Vegas area, which is utilizing NextGen Enterprise with integrated telehealth capability called NextGen Virtual Visits.

Big-Data-Based Electronic Health Records System: The latest trend of EHR services in the U.S. MedTech space has been gaining prominence.



The company’s long-term integrated platform strategy was bolstered in March 2020 with the most recent launch of NextGen Enterprise, its integrated EHR/PM core system designed to run complex and growing ambulatory practices.

Strong Recurring-Revenue Base: Strong recurring-revenue base has been a key catalyst. In the first quarter of fiscal 2021, total recurring revenues were $119.5 million, up 0.1% from the year-ago quarter on a 17% increase in subscription services, offset by declines of 12% in managed services, 4% in EDI and data services, and 3% in maintenance and support.

Which Way Are Estimates Headed?

For fiscal 2021, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $543.6 million, indicating a rise of 0.6% from the prior-year period. The same for earnings stands at 79 cents per share, suggesting a fall of 4.8% from the year-ago reported figure.

