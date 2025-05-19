Here's Why You Should Add New Jersey Resources Stock to Your Portfolio

New Jersey Resources' NJR investments in infrastructure continue to benefit the company, enabling it to serve its expanding customer base more efficiently. Given its earnings growth opportunities and strong return on equity (ROE), NJR makes for a solid investment option in the utility sector.



Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company a strong investment pick at the moment.

NJR’s Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 earnings per share (EPS) has moved up 1.6% in the past 30 days to $3.19.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 sales is pinned at $1.87 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 4.1%.

Debt Position of NJR

Currently, New Jersey Resources’ total debt-to-capital is 56.69%, which is better than the sector’s average of 59.9%.



The time-to-interest earned ratio at the end of the fiscal second quarter was 5. The ratio, being greater than one, reflects the company’s ability to meet future interest obligations without difficulties.

NJR’s Dividend Growth

New Jersey Resources has been increasing shareholders' value by paying dividends. The company has paid quarterly dividends continuously since its inception in 1952. It has also raised the dividend every year for the past 29 years. Currently, the company’s quarterly dividend is 45 cents per share, resulting in an annualized dividend of $1.80 per share compared with the previous figure of $1.68. The company’s current dividend yield is 3.86%, better than the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s 1.52%.

NJR’s Return on Equity

ROE indicates how efficiently a company has been utilizing the funds to generate higher returns. Currently, New Jersey Resources’ ROE is 16.95%, higher than the industry’s average of 9.27%. This indicates that the company has been utilizing the funds more constructively than its peers in the utility gas distribution industry.

NJR’s Systematic Investments & Customer Growth

New Jersey Resources consistently invests in upgrading and maintaining its existing infrastructure, with the goal of providing reliable services to its customers around the clock. The company expects capital expenditures to be in the range of $600-$700 million and $650-$750 million in fiscal 2025 and 2026, respectively.



During the fiscal six months of 2025, NJR added 3,945 new customers. It expects new customers and those who added additional natural gas services to their premises to contribute approximately $4.4 million of incremental utility gross margin on an annualized basis.

NJR’s Stock Price Performance

In the past three months, shares of the company have risen 0.3% against the industry’s 2.8% decline.



