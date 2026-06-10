Here's Why You Should Add NeuroPace Stock to Your Portfolio Now

NeuroPace, Inc. NPCE is well-positioned for solid growth, driven by strong RNS adoption, expanding referral networks and AI-driven innovations that enhance efficiency and utilization. The potential IGE indication offers a long-term growth opportunity. However, near-term profitability may be pressured by higher investments and seasonality, while IGE contribution could be delayed due to approval uncertainty, payer coverage expansion and physician adoption, leaving the core business to drive growth.

In the year-to-date period, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s shares have gained 3.4% against the industry’s 16.6% decline. However, the S&P 500 has risen 8.4% in the same timeframe.

As a developer of neuromodulation technology for epilepsy, NeuroPace’s core product is the RNS System, a closed-loop, brain-responsive implant that monitors intracranial EEG, detects patient-specific abnormal electrical patterns and delivers targeted stimulation to help prevent seizures. It has a market capitalization of $532.9 million.

The company projects 100% growth for 2027 and expects to maintain its strong performance going forward. NeuroPace’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed one, delivering an average surprise of 27.8%.



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Factors Favoring NPCE’s Growth

Core RNS Business Momentum Supported by Expanding Patient Funnel: NeuroPace continued to demonstrate solid execution in its core RNS business during the first quarter of 2026. Excluding DIXI Medical, revenues increased 20% year over year to $22 million, driven primarily by RNS System sales growth. Management highlighted record highs in active prescribers, accounts and patient pipeline, indicating sustained demand across its epilepsy treatment franchise. Growth continues to be fueled by Level 4 comprehensive epilepsy centers, while expanding community referral relationships are contributing to patient identification and conversion. Investments in Salesforce expansion, nurse navigators and patient funnel analytics are improving patient flow and procedural consistency. Reflecting confidence in these trends, NeuroPace raised its full-year revenue guidance to $99 million-$101 million and expects 21%-23% underlying RNS growth in 2026.

IGE Expansion Creates Significant Upside: NeuroPace remains on track for a potential midyear FDA decision on its PMA supplement seeking approval of the RNS System for idiopathic generalized epilepsy (IGE). Management reported productive interactions with the FDA during the mid-cycle review process and continues to expect a determination around mid-2026. The PMA supplement is supported by encouraging NAUTILUS trial results, including a 77% median reduction in generalized tonic-clonic seizures at 18 months, fewer seizure-related injuries and reduced use of rescue medications. Current guidance excludes any revenue contribution from IGE, leaving meaningful upside if approval is granted. The company has begun launch planning, physician training and reimbursement preparation, positioning it to capitalize on a larger patient population beyond adult focal epilepsy.

AI Innovation Strengthening Platform Value: NeuroPace is advancing several AI-driven initiatives that could enhance physician productivity and further differentiate the RNS platform. The company's ECoG Assistant tool, expected to receive FDA approval in the second quarter of 2026, is designed to simplify intracranial EEG analysis and reduce clinician workload. NeuroPace is also developing a multimodal foundational AI model trained on more than 26 million intracranial EEG recordings and data from over 8,000 implants. Early validation results have exceeded internal expectations. Combined with the transition to a cloud-based clinician platform, these innovations could improve workflow efficiency, support broader adoption and reinforce NeuroPace's leadership in personalized neuromodulation.

Factors That May Offset the Gains for NPCE

Near-Term Profitability Headwinds: NeuroPace continues to invest in commercial expansion, AI development and platform innovation. Although the company improved its adjusted EBITDA outlook, it still expects a full-year adjusted EBITDA loss of $8.5 million-$9.5 million. Management also expects revenue growth to accelerate in the second half of the year as commercial investments become more productive, creating the potential for near-term variability in operating performance and investor sentiment.

IGE Commercialization May Progress Gradually: While NeuroPace remains optimistic about IGE approval, the review process remains ongoing and 2026 guidance excludes any contribution from the opportunity. Even if approved, NeuroPace must secure broader private-payer coverage, which represents roughly 80% of the market. Management expects reimbursement adoption to be back-end loaded, potentially delaying meaningful revenue contribution. As a result, the core RNS business will likely remain the primary growth driver in the near term.

NeuroPace, Inc. Price

NeuroPace, Inc. price | NeuroPace, Inc. Quote

Estimate Trend

NeuroPace has been witnessing a positive estimate revision trend for 2026. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its loss has narrowed by 1 cent to 54 cents per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 revenues is pegged at $100.2 million, indicating a 0.2% increase from the year-ago reported numbers.

Other Key Picks

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are West Pharmaceutical WST, Phibro Animal Health PAHC and Biodesix BDSX.

West Pharmaceutical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, reported first-quarter 2026 earnings per share (EPS) of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

West Pharmaceutical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9% compared with the industry’s 9.6% rise. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

Phibro Animal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of 76 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.9%. Revenues of $383.5 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.3%.

PAHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 21.5% compared with the industry’s 12.8% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.2%.

Biodesix, currently carrying a Zacks Rank of 2, reported a first-quarter 2026 adjusted loss per share of 81 cents, which came narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 35.7%. Revenues of $26 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.3%.

BDSX has an estimated earnings growth rate of 36% for 2026 compared with the industry’s 13.3% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 25.5%.

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