Here's Why You Should Add Methanex Stock to Your Portfolio Now

Methanex Corporation’s MEOH shares have rallied this year on strong operating performance across its global production network, supported by improved natural gas availability in key regions and reliable contributions from newly acquired assets.

MT stock has gained 15.7% year to date compared with the Zacks Chemical - Diversified industry’s 17.7% growth.

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Let’s find out why MEOH stock is worth retaining at the moment.

MEOH Gains From Strong Production and Demand Outlook

Methanex reported strong production results for the first quarter of 2026 with total methanol production of about 2.39 million tons. The company's Geismar complex remained its largest production hub and produced 934,000 tons during the quarter. Production from Geismar was more than 50% higher than the year-ago period.

The recently acquired Natgasoline facility contributed 203,000 tons, strengthening Methanex's North American production base. Output in Chile increased to 398,000 tons as natural gas supply conditions improved. The Titan plant in Trinidad produced 215,000 tons and recovered from disruptions experienced in the previous quarter.

Methanex is expected to enhance its asset portfolio and future cash generation, deliver long-term value to shareholders and reduce carbon dioxide intensity from its asset portfolio. With full-year production of G3, an incremental supply is expected.

In Chile, Methanex’s operations improved significantly during the first quarter of 2026 as gas supply was fully restored following a third-party pipeline failure in late 2025. Both Chile plants operated well throughout the quarter. Management noted that positive developments in natural gas availability from Chilean and Argentine suppliers continue to support operations.

The OCI acquisition added to Methanex’s two world-scale methanol facilities in Beaumont, TX. The area benefits from access to a stable and economic supply of natural gas feedstock. Its reliable operations would help the company meet rising demands. During the first quarter, the newly acquired Texas assets produced 195,000 tons at Beaumont, indicating strong performance.

Emerging applications such as marine fuel, as global shipping companies continue adopting methanol-powered dual-fuel vessels, support long-term demand prospects. In China, methanol demand also remained resilient, supported by healthy methanol to olefin (MTO) operating rates. Combined with Methanex’s expanded production base following the OCI acquisition, these trends are expected to support stronger pricing realization and margin performance over the long term.

Strong Earnings Growth Prospects

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MEOH is currently pegged at $8.66 per share, indicating a year-over-year surge of 326.6%. Earnings estimates have been revised upward in the past 60 days.

Methanex Corporation Price and Consensus

Methanex Corporation price-consensus-chart | Methanex Corporation Quote

MEOH’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

MEOH carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other top-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space include CSW Industrials, Inc. CSW, Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. IDR and Albemarle Corporation ALB. CSW, IDR and ALB sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSW’s current-year earnings stands at $12.52 per share, implying a 20.6% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 3.8%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDR’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.52 per share, implying a 33.3% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 68.7%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s current-year earnings is pegged at $13.15 per share, indicating a 1,764.6% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 74.5%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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