Here's Why You Should Add McKesson Stock to Your Portfolio Now

McKesson MCK reported strong third-quarter fiscal 2026 results, driven by robust growth in specialty distribution, oncology services and biopharma solutions. Continued operational efficiency and capital discipline supported earnings expansion, although margin pressures and segment-level volatility remain key areas to monitor.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 29% over the past six months compared with the industry's 14.9% rise. The S&P 500 has decreased 0.1% in the said time frame.

MCK is one of the leading pharmaceutical distributors in North America, with a market capitalization of $112.7 billion. It forecasts 17.9% growth in 2026 and aims to sustain its strong performance going forward. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 3.60%.



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Factors Favoring MCK Stock

Strong Double-Digit Growth Across Core Segments: McKesson delivered robust performance with 11% revenue growth and 13% operating profit growth, driven by broad-based momentum across oncology, multispecialty and pharmaceutical distribution. Notably, oncology and multispecialty revenues surged 37%, supported by provider expansion, specialty drug distribution and acquisitions. This diversified growth profile highlights the company’s ability to capitalize on high-growth healthcare verticals while maintaining stability in core distribution, reinforcing long-term earnings visibility and resilience across cycles.

Specialty and GLP-1 Tailwinds Driving Structural Demand: Specialty pharmaceuticals, particularly GLP-1 therapies, remain a significant growth engine, with GLP-1 revenues rising 26% year over year to $14 billion. Continued adoption of specialty and biologic drugs, especially in oncology and chronic disease management, is structurally increasing distribution volumes and value-added services demand.

McKesson’s scale and integrated distribution capabilities position it to benefit from this shift toward high-cost, complex therapies, which typically carry better margins than traditional pharmaceuticals.

High-Growth Oncology and Biopharma Services Platform: The oncology and multispecialty segment continues to outperform, with 57% operating profit growth, supported by acquisitions such as PRISM Vision and Florida Cancer Specialists, along with strong organic expansion.

The Prescription Technology Solutions segment delivered 18% operating profit growth, driven by demand for access, affordability and prior authorization services. These higher-margin, service-oriented platforms are increasingly central to McKesson’s strategy, enhancing profitability and reducing reliance on low-margin distribution businesses.

Factors That May Offset the Gains for MCK

Structural Margin Constraints in Core Distribution Business: Despite strong revenue growth, McKesson’s core pharmaceutical distribution segment continues to operate with relatively thin margins, with operating profit increasing only 6% versus 9% revenue growth. This reflects inherent industry dynamics where scale drives revenues but profitability remains constrained.

While specialty drugs contribute to growth, they do not fully offset structural margin limitations, making long-term earnings expansion increasingly dependent on higher-margin segments such as oncology services and technology solutions.

Weakness in Medical-Surgical Segment and Volume Volatility: The Medical-Surgical segment reported only 1% revenue growth and a 10% decline in operating profit, impacted by lower physician office volumes and a softer illness season. This highlights the segment’s sensitivity to external factors, such as seasonal illness trends and patient volumes. Continued variability in demand or slower recovery in non-acute care settings could limit growth contribution from this segment and weigh on consolidated performance.

McKesson Corporation Price

McKesson Corporation price | McKesson Corporation Quote

Estimate Trends of MCK

McKesson is witnessing a positive estimate revision trend for 2026. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings per share has improved 0.8% to $38.95.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues and earnings per share is pegged at $101.91 billion and $11.50, respectively. The estimate for revenues indicates a 12.2% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s reported number, while that for earnings implies a 13.6% gain.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Intuitive Surgical ISRG, West Pharmaceutical Services WST and Cardinal Health CAH.

Intuitive Surgical, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has an estimated long-term growth rate of 15.7%. ISRG’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 13.24%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Intuitive Surgical’s shares have gained 8.9% against the industry’s 7.3% decline over the past six months.

West Pharmaceutical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 11.9%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 17.39.

WSR’s shares have climbed 26.9% compared with the industry’s 16.7% growth over the past six months.

Cardinal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank of 2, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 15%. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 9.3%.

CAH’s shares have rallied 46% compared with the industry’s 16.7% growth over the past six months.

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Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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