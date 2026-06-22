Here's Why You Should Add LXRX Stock to Your Portfolio Now

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals LXRX is advancing its cardiometabolic franchise, led by its sole marketed drug, sotagliflozin. Sotagliflozin, an oral inhibitor of sodium-glucose cotransporter types I and II (SGLT1 and SGLT2), has been marketed in the United States as Inpefa since 2023 to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and heart failure in adults. Lexicon has granted Viatris VTRS the rights to develop, seek regulatory approvals for and commercialize sotagliflozin in markets outside the United States and Europe.

The company’s top line comprises product revenues from Inpefa, licensing and milestone revenues from LX9851, its obesity-focused asset partnered with Novo Nordisk NVO and royalties from a previously commercialized product, Xermelo.

In 2020, Lexicon sold its commercial rights to Xermelo under an asset purchase and sale agreement to TerSera Therapeutics, receiving upfront payments while retaining certain ongoing royalty and milestone payment rights on Xermelo from TerSera Therapeutics.

The company is entering a catalyst-rich period, with several potentially transformative milestones expected across its cardiometabolic pipeline over the next 12 months.

Year to date, LXRX shares have surged 74.8% against the industry’s 1.7% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Sotagliflozin Becomes a Multi-Indication Growth Asset for LXRX

Lexicon is actively pursuing label expansion opportunities for sotagliflozin beyond its current heart failure indication. The company is enrolling patients in the pivotal phase III SONATA-HCM study evaluating sotagliflozin in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), a chronic and progressive heart disease characterized by abnormal thickening of the heart muscle. Enrollment is expected to be completed in mid-2026, with top-line data anticipated in the first quarter of 2027. Positive clinical data could substantially increase investor confidence in the long-term growth trajectory of the drug.

Beyond HCM, LXRX is also pursuing approval of sotagliflozin for glycemic control in adults with type I diabetes (T1D) and remains on track for potential new drug application (NDA) resubmission and regulatory approval in 2026, subject to the successful completion of the ongoing STENO1 study and fulfillment of FDA data requirements. If approved, the company will market the drug under the brand name Zynquista.

To remind investors, Lexicon received a complete response letter from the FDA in 2019, which expressed concerns regarding the risk of diabetic ketoacidosis, a potentially serious complication associated with SGLT inhibitor use in patients with T1D. The agency requested additional data to better characterize the drug's safety profile and demonstrate that the benefits outweigh the risks.

NVO-LXRX Licensing Agreement to Boost Cash Position

Lexicon entered into a licensing agreement withNovo Nordisk in 2025,under which the latter is developing LXRX’s LX9851, a first-in-class oral small-molecule inhibitor of acyl-CoA synthetase 5 for obesity and associated metabolic disorders. NVO initiated a phase I study in March 2026, which is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027. Per the licensing agreement, Lexicon has already received $55 million in upfront and milestone payments and remains eligible for up to $1 billion in additional development, regulatory and commercial milestones, along with tiered royalties on future sales.

Lexicon’s Another Pipeline Asset on the Move

Another pipeline asset of Lexicon is pilavapadin (LX9211), an investigational oral, non-opioid therapy for diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain (DPNP). Following FDA clearance, the company plans to advance the candidate into phase III development. The primary endpoint will be the change in average daily pain score. If approved, pilavapadin would be the first oral, non-opioid therapy approved for neuropathic pain in more than 20 years. Lexicon is exploring strategic partnership opportunities to support the therapy's global development and commercialization.

Lexicon highlighted encouraging preclinical findings in March, suggesting that pilavapadin may have potential as a novel oral treatment for spasticity associated with conditions such as multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

LXRX's Zacks Rank & Estimates

Lexicon currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Over the past 30 days, estimates for LXRX’s loss per share have remained unchanged at 17 cents for 2026 and 24 cents for 2027.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.