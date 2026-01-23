Here's Why You Should Add LUNR Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now

Intuitive Machines Inc.’s LUNR robust presence in the aerospace market, solid liquidity and strong solvency position are tailwinds. Given its growth prospects, LUNR makes for a solid investment option in the Zacks Aerospace sector.



Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company a strong investment pick at the moment.

Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 loss per share is pegged at 11 cents, which reflects an improvement of 8.33% in the past 60 days.



The consensus estimate for 2026 sales stands at $456 million, which suggests a year-over-year jump of 108.7%.



LUNR’s long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate is 26.67%.

LUNR Stock’s Solvency Position

LUNR’s times interest earned (TIE) ratio at the end of the third quarter of 2025 was 3.68. A TIE ratio of more than one indicates that the company will be able to meet its interest payment obligations in the near term without any problems.

LUNR’s Liquidity

LUNR’s current ratio at the end of the third quarter of 2025 was 6.28. A current ratio of greater than one indicates the company’s ability to meet its future short-term liabilities without difficulties.

Intuitive Machines’ Lunar Infrastructure Expansion

LUNR is strengthening its position in the lunar economy through targeted acquisitions and partnerships. The company recently completed its $800 million acquisition of Lanteris Space Systems, formerly Maxar Space Systems, adding a well-established spacecraft manufacturing business with a strong track record across national security, civil and commercial programs. The transaction enhances Intuitive Machines’ vertical integration and expands its space infrastructure capabilities.



In December 2025, Intuitive Machines signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Leonardo and Telespazio to support interoperable communications and navigation services for lunar exploration. The collaboration links Telespazio’s lunar systems under the European Space Agency’s Moonlight program with Intuitive Machines’ Space Data Network used by NASA. Collectively, these initiatives position the company for sustained growth as lunar missions expand.

LUNR Stock Price Performance

Shares of LUNR have gained 60.8% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 3.2% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Other top-ranked stocks from the same industry are Draganfly DPRO, Huntington Ingalls Industries HII and Redwire Corporation RDW, each carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DPRO’s 2026 sales is pinned at $13.6 million, which indicates year-over-year growth of 135.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss is pinned at 47 cents per share, which indicates year-over-year improvement.



Huntington delivered an average earnings surprise of 14.52% in the last four quarters. The consensus estimate for HII’s 2026 sales is pegged at $12.66 billion, which calls for year-over-year growth of 4.9%.



Redwire’s long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate is 26.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RDW’s 2026 sales stands at $476.9 million, which implies year-over-year growth of 46.2%.

