Here's Why You Should Add Lemonade (LMND) to Your Kitty

Lemonade, Inc. LMND should continue to gain from growth in premium placed with third-party insurance companies, interest rates on investment balances and growth in the average policy value and a robust capital position.

Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lemonade’s 2023 and 2024 earnings implies a year-over-year increase of 6.5% and 8.5%, driven by 48.4% and 24.7% higher revenues of $381.08 million and $475.05 million, respectively.

Earnings Surprise History

Lemonade has a decent surprise history. It beat earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed in one, the average being 13.57%.

Zacks Rank

Lemonade currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Business Tailwinds

Higher net added customers as well as expansion of geographic footprint and product offerings are likely to boost gross written premium.



In-force premium is likely to have been aided by an increase in customer base as well as an improvement in premium per customer.



Higher prevalence of multiple policies per customer, growth in the overall average policy value and continued shift in the mix of underlying products toward higher value policies are likely to drive premium per customer year.



For the first quarter of 2023, Lemonade expects in-force premium between $635 million and $637 million and gross earned premium in the range of $148 million to $150 million.



LMND anticipates revenues between $87 million and $89 million.



For 2023, Lemonade expects in-force premium between $695 million and $700 million and gross earned premium in the range of $632 million to $636 million.



For 2023, revenues are expected to be in the range of $375 million to $379 million.



Interest rates on investment balances and lower investment expenses are likely to drive net investment income.



Commission and Other Income is expected to increase on the back of growth on premium placed with third-party insurance companies and higher installment fees billed.



Lemonade boasts a solid capital position. Its existing cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to meet working capital needs and capital expenditure over at least the next 12 months.

Price Performance

In the past year, the stock has lost 51.1% compared with the industry’s decline of 18.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the multi-line insurance industry are James River Group Holdings, Ltd. JRVR, Old Republic International Corporation ORI and CNO Financial Group, Inc. CNO, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



James River’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 17.20%. In the past year, JRVR has lost 18.9%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JRVR’s 2023 and 2024 earnings implies respective year-over-year increases of 16.2% and 13.9%.



Old Republic International’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed in one, the average earnings surprise being 21.89%. In the past year, ORI has lost 6.4%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORI’s 2023 and 2024 earnings has moved 7.3% and 6.8% north, respectively, in the past 60 days.



CNO Financial’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed in one, the average earnings surprise being 14.15%. In the past year, CNO has lost 13.6%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNO’s 2023 and 2024 earnings implies respective year-over-year increases of 15.4% and 7.1%.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.