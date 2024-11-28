Here's Why You Should Add Leidos Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now

Leidos Holdings, Inc. LDOS, with rising earnings estimates, robust ROE and a solid backlog, offers a great investment opportunity in the Zacks Aerospace Defense industry.



Let’s focus on the reasons that make this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock an attractive investment pick at the moment.

Growth Projections & Surprise History of LDOS

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Leidos’ 2024 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 10.5% to $9.89 in the past 60 days and indicates a 35.5% improvement from the year-ago figure.



The consensus estimate for total revenues is $16.39 billion, which indicates growth of 6.1% from the 2023 figure.



Leidos’ long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 14.8%.



It delivered an average earnings surprise of 29.92% in the last four quarters.

LDOS’ Return on Equity

Return on equity (ROE) indicates how efficiently a company has been utilizing its funds to generate higher returns. Currently, LDOS’ ROE is 30.31% compared with its industry’s average of 9.59%. This indicates that the company has been utilizing its funds more constructively than its peers in the sector.

Leidos’ Debt Position

Currently, the company’s total debt to capital is 50.03%, better than the industry’s average of 55%.



Leidos’ times interest earned (TIE) ratio at the end of the third quarter was 9.07. A TIE ratio of more than one indicates that the company will be able to meet its interest payment obligations in the near term without any problems.

LDOS’ Liquidity

Leidos’ current ratio at the end of the third quarter was 1.23. A current ratio of greater than one indicates the company’s ability to meet its future short-term liabilities without difficulties.

Rising Backlog of Leidos

Contract wins from the Pentagon and other U.S. allies for its cost-effective military technologies are one of Leidos’ key revenue sources. These contract wins help enhance the company's bookings and backlog.



Leidos had an excellent backlog of $40.56 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024, up from $36.49 billion in the prior year. Such significant backlog trends improve the company's revenue-generating possibilities for the following quarters.

LDOS Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of LDOS have gained 28.8% in the year-to-date period against the industry’s 7% decline.



