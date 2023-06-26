Here's Why You Should Add LCNB Stock to Your Portfolio Now

LCNB Corp. LCNB is a solid bet now, given its underlying strength and healthy long-term prospects. Higher interest rates and a rise in loan balance augur well. Further, its sustainable capital deployment activities are likely to continue enhancing shareholder value.



Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LCNB’s earnings has moved marginally upward for 2023 and 14.1% upward for 2024. Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



LCNB shares have lost 10.6% over the past three months against the industry’s rise of 9.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Mentioned below are a few factors that make LCNB stock a rewarding investment pick now

Earnings Growth: In the last three to five years, LCNB witnessed earnings per share growth of 5.4%. While its earnings are projected to decline 24.4% in 2023, the same is expected to rebound and grow 11% in 2024.



Revenue Growth: LCNB’s net revenues witnessed a CAGR of 4.2% over the last three years (2019-2022), driven by decent loan demand and solid deposit balances. Over the same time frame (2019-2022), loans and deposits saw a CAGR of 4.1% and 6.7%, respectively. Though total loans witnessed a sequential rise in the first quarter of 2023, the total deposit balance decreased.



While revenues are projected to decrease 3.5% in 2023, the same is expected to rebound and grow 20.2% in 2024 on an uptrend in loans and deposit balances and efforts to improve fee income.



Inorganic Growth: LCNB’s inorganic growth strategy also looks promising. Recently, it signed an agreement to acquire Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. Management expects that the two institutions will provide more benefits, financial products and opportunities for Cincinnati Bancorp’s customers, and create the premier community banking institution in the Cincinnati/ Northern Kentucky market.



Steady Capital Deployments: LCNB’s capital deployment activities are encouraging. The company pays quarterly dividends on a regular basis. Considering the last day’s closing price of $15.02, its dividend yield currently stands at 5.59%. This is impressive compared with the industry average of 3.2% and attractive for income investors as it represents a steady income stream.



On May 10, LCNB announced a cash dividend of 21 cents per share for the second quarter of 2023. The dividend was paid on Jun 15, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Jun 1, 2023.



Additionally, In the first quarter of 2023, LCNB repurchased 107,028 shares at an average price of $17.00 per share. As of Mar 31, 2023, 407,932 shares remained available for future repurchases. This buyback program was announced in February.

Other Bank Stocks Worth a Look

A couple of other top-ranked stocks from the banking space are The Bancorp TBBK and CB Financial Services Inc. CBFV.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The Bancorp’s current-year earnings has been revised 6.5% upward over the past 30 days. In the past three months, TBBK’s shares have rallied 9.6%. Currently, TBBK sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CB Financial Services currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. Earnings estimates for CBFV for 2023 have been revised 1.7% upward over the past 30 days. In the past three months, CBFV’s shares have lost 6.3%.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LCNB Corporation (LCNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.