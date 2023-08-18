Here's Why You Should Add L.B. Foster (FSTR) to Your Portfolio

L.B. Foster Company FSTR has experienced a 31% increase in its stock value in a month, primarily driven by its second-quarter performance that exceeded expectations.

The stock offers an attractive investment opportunity with strong growth prospects, as reflected in its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

L.B. Foster Company Price and Consensus

L.B. Foster Company price-consensus-chart | L.B. Foster Company Quote

Positive Earnings Surprise History

FSTR has outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 134.5%.

Healthy Growth Potential

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings is currently pegged at 53 cents, implying year-over-year growth of 112.5%. Moreover, earnings are expected to register 117% growth in 2024.

An Outperformer

Shares of FSTR are up 93.7% year to date compared with the industry’s rise of 27.6% in the same period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Strong Q2 Performance and Upbeat Outlook

In the second quarter of 2023, FSTR surpassed expectations for earnings and revenues. Earnings per share climbed to 32 cents from the prior year's 18 cents and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 28 cents. Revenues jumped 12.5% year over year, reaching $148 million. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $140.7 million. New orders were $183.7 million in the second quarter, up around 30% year over year.

The company attributes its performance to higher demand for its offerings, increased pricing, favorable mix and transformation actions. This success prompted FSTR to revise its 2023 financial outlook. It now anticipates adjusted EBITDA to range from $28 million to $32 million, up from the earlier guidance of $27 million to $31 million.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Some other top-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and Hawkins, Inc. HWKN, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and PPG Industries, Inc. PPG, carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The earnings estimate for CRS’s current year is pegged at $3.48, indicating year-over-year growth of 205.3%. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 10%. The company’s shares have rallied 50.7% in the past year.

The consensus estimate for HWKN's current year is pegged at $3.4, indicating year-over-year growth of 18.9%. HWKN beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 25.6%. The company’s shares have rallied 28.2% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PPG’s current-year earnings has been revised 3.5% upward in the past 60 days. PPG beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.3% on average. The company’s shares have risen roughly 4.6% in the past year.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

L.B. Foster Company (FSTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.