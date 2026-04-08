Here's Why You Should Add Inspire Medical Stock to Your Portfolio Now

Inspire Medical Systems INSP is well-positioned for solid growth over the next few quarters as it navigates a significant product transition.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company have lost 40.9% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s 25.6% decline. The S&P 500 Index has decreased 4% in the same timeframe.

Inspire Medical, a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion.

The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 185.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Positive Factors Driving INSP’s Prospects

Strong Clinical Performance & Innovation in Inspire V: Inspire Medical continues to advance its product innovation strategy, with the Inspire V system emerging as a central growth driver. Management highlighted that Inspire V has demonstrated clear superiority over Inspire IV, including reduced surgical time and improved inspiratory overlap, which is critical for closed-loop therapy effectiveness. Clinical outcomes remain strong, with the Singapore study showing a 79.5% responder rate compared to the 66% responder rate observed in the STAR Phase III trial. In addition, device reliability has improved, with low explant rates of 0.5% and revision rates of 1.5% reported in 2025. The company is making progress on its pipeline and regulatory front. It recently received FDA approval for 3 Tesla MRI compatibility, which enhances patient accessibility and expands usability. Inspire Medical is developing Inspire VI, a next-generation system that will include sleep detection and auto-activation features designed to improve patient adherence by automatically turning the device on and off based on sleep patterns.

Strong Patient Demand & Expanding Commercial Execution: Inspire Medical is benefiting from robust patient demand, which strengthened in fourth-quarter 2025, supported by increased investments in marketing through social media channels. The company is working to expand treatment capacity to meet this demand by training advanced practice providers, certifying additional surgeons and increasing adoption of its digital tools such as SleepSync. Adoption of Inspire V has been strong, with more than 90% of centers now implanting the device, reflecting broad physician acceptance. At the same time, Inspire Medical is optimizing its commercial infrastructure by managing territories and increasing the number of field clinical representatives to improve efficiency and better support provider partners. These efforts are aimed at driving high-quality patient flow while increasing the ability of healthcare providers to treat more patients effectively.

Solid Financial Performance & Operational Discipline: Inspire Medical delivered strong financial results in the fourth quarter and full year of 2025, driven by growth at existing centers as well as new center additions. Fourth-quarter revenues increased 12% year over year to $269 million, while full-year revenues grew 14% to $912 million. Operating margins improved due to sales leverage and a higher mix of Inspire V systems, reflecting both scale benefits and a favorable product mix. The company demonstrated strong cash generation, with full-year operating cash flow reaching $117 million and ended the quarter with $405 million in cash and investments. This solid financial position provides flexibility to continue investing in growth initiatives while maintaining disciplined cost management. Management emphasized its focus on operational efficiency and cost control, which contributed to profitability despite investments in expansion.

Key Challenges for INSP Stock

Reimbursement & Coding Uncertainty Impacting Physician Behavior: The most significant headwind facing Inspire Medical is uncertainty surrounding reimbursement for the Inspire V procedure. The company indicated that the procedure is expected to transition to CPT code 64582 with a -52 modifier, which could result in a reduction of physician professional fees ranging from 10% to 50%. Management cautioned that this reduction could influence physicians’ willingness to perform the procedure, especially among private practice providers who rely heavily on procedural income. This uncertainty has led Inspire Medical to widen its 2026 revenue guidance to a range of 4%-10% growth, reflecting variability in how reimbursement changes may impact procedure volumes. The company expects revenues in first-quarter 2026 to be roughly flat compared to the prior year and anticipates a net loss due to lower revenues and higher operating expenses, highlighting the near-term impact of this issue.

Near-Term Procedural Disruptions From WISeR Program: Another challenge highlighted by Inspire Medical is the impact of the WISeR program, a government initiative requiring prior authorization for Medicare procedures in six states. The rollout has created operational challenges, including claim denials due to coding inconsistencies and issues with the AI-driven authorization system. Management indicated that these disruptions are already affecting Medicare procedure volumes in first-quarter 2026 and adding friction to the overall process of delivering care. While management expects these issues to be resolved over time as the system becomes more streamlined, the WISeR program is currently acting as a short-term headwind to growth.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Price

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. price | Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Quote

Estimate Trend

Inspire Medical is witnessing a positive estimate revision trend for 2026. In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has moved north 1 cent to $1.91 per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 revenues and loss per share is pegged at $200.2 million and 34 cents, respectively.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Pacific Biosciences of California PACB, Phibro Animal Health PAHC and GE HealthCare Technologies GEHC.

Pacific Biosciences of California, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, reported a fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted loss of 12 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 36.8%. Revenues of $44.6 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

PACB’s loss per share estimate for 2026 has moved down 3 cents to 54 cents in the past 60 days. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 27.7%.

Phibro Animal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 87 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.1%. Revenues of $373.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%.

PAHC’s earnings per share estimate for 2026 has moved up 13 cents to $3.03 in the past 60 days. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.1%.

GE HealthCare Technologies, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.44, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%. Revenues of $5.7 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%.

GEHC’s earnings per share estimate for 2026 has moved up 1 cent to $5 in the past 60 days. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.5%.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.