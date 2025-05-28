Here's Why You Should Add Inogen Stock to Your Portfolio Now

Inogen, Inc. INGN is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of high prospects in the portable oxygen concentrator (“POC”) space. The optimism, led by solid first-quarter 2025 performance and a strong product portfolio, seems justified. However, issues like stiff competition and forex volatility are major downsides.

The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s shares have lost 21.4% so far this year compared with an 11.2% decline of the industry. The S&P 500 has decreased 8.4% during the same time frame.

The renowned provider of POCs has a market capitalization of $205.9 million. The company projects 7.2% earnings growth for 2025 and expects to witness continued improvements in its business going forward. Inogen’s P/S ratio of 0.6X compared with the industry’s 2.6X makes its valuation attractive.



Let us delve deeper.

Huge Prospects in the POC Space: We remain confident in the advantages of POCs over traditional oxygen delivery methods. Inogen specializes in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of innovative POCs designed to deliver long-term supplemental oxygen therapy for patients with chronic respiratory conditions.

The company continued to demonstrate strong momentum in the POC market during the first quarter. Per management, the year-over-year uptick in the top line was primarily driven by higher demand and new customer gains across the domestic and international business-to-business channels. This performance reflects growing recognition of Inogen’s solutions, particularly for their quality, ease of maintenance and extended service life. Per a report by Markets And Markets, the POCs market was valued at $15.05 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach $22.63 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.5%.

Product Portfolio: We are encouraged by Inogen’s expanding product portfolio and its potential to drive future growth. Inogen anticipates that the Rove 4 will meaningfully contribute to revenue growth in 2025. Additionally, in December 2024, the company received FDA clearance to market Simeoxin the United States, expanding its ability to meet the diverse needs of patients with chronic respiratory conditions.

NGN finalized the strategic collaboration with Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Co., Ltd., during the first quarter. The strategic collaboration is expected to broaden Inogen’s product portfolio through the distribution of certain respiratory products in the United States and select other territories, expand and enhance Inogen’s innovation pipeline through R&D collaboration, and accelerate the entry of Inogen’s brand into the Chinese market. This looks promising for the stock.

Further strengthening its global presence, Inogen announced a strategic collaboration with Yuwell in January 2025. Yuwell is a leading global provider of home healthcare medical devices. The partnership is expected to expand Inogen’s product offerings through the U.S. and international distribution of select respiratory devices, support innovation via joint R&D initiatives and facilitate the company’s entry into the Chinese market.

Strong Q1 Results: Inogen delivered solid first-quarter results in May, reflecting a 5.5% year-over-year increase in quarterly revenues. Domestic and international business-to-business sales for first-quarter 2025 were up 29.9% and 22.9% on a year-over-year basis, respectively. Adjusted gross profit rose 4.9% year over year to $39.4 million, with adjusted gross margin improving 20 basis points to 47.9%.

Risks

Seasonality Impact: The first quarter of 2025 reflected typical seasonal softness, particularly within the direct-to-consumer (DTC) channel. Management anticipates challenges in lead generation and heightened advertising headwinds over the upcoming quarters. Additionally, the DTC segment faced revenue pressure due to a leaner, more streamlined sales team — a factor that’s likely to further impact Inogen’s second-quarter performance.

Forex Volatility: International markets contribute a significant portion to Inogen’s overall revenues. However, management expects overseas sales to remain volatile in the near term, largely due to the varying size and timing of distributor orders. Additionally, unfavorable foreign exchange trends are projected to weigh on revenue growth, as the strengthening U.S. dollar continues to pressure conversions from the euro and other currencies. In the first quarter of 2025, adverse currency movements negatively impacted international sales by 160 basis points.

Estimate Trend

Inogen has been witnessing a positive estimate revision trend for 2025. In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its loss per share has narrowed 9.4% to $1.15.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 revenues is pegged at $353.5 million, suggesting a 5.3% improvement from the year-ago reported number.

