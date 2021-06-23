Here's Why You Should Add Inogen (INGN) to Your Portfolio

Inogen, Inc. INGN has been gaining from its unique direct-to-customer business model. Solid performance in the first quarter of 2021 and a strong product portfolio also buoy optimism. However, continued pandemic-led adverse results and foreign exchange fluctuations are major downsides.

Over the past year, the Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock has gained 102.4% compared with the 24.6% growth of the industry and 41.3% rise of the S&P 500.

The renowned provider of portable oxygen concentrators (POCs) has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion. The company projects 32.6% growth for 2022 and expects to witness continued improvements in its business. Inogen surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in one, delivering an earnings surprise of 14.29%, on average.

Unique Direct-to-Customer Business Model: We are upbeat about the sequential improvement in Inogen’s direct-to-consumer sales revenues in the first quarter of 2021. This uptick was primarily on the back of higher demand for POCs. Also, higher vaccination rates within Inogen’s patient population, and the relaxation of COVID-19 PHE-related closure orders leading to increased ambulation, additional stimulus payments and improved consumer confidence, drove product sales.

Strong Product Portfolio: We are optimistic about Inogen’s expanding product portfolio. The company provides oxygen concentrator solutions for portable and stationary use. Inogen’s flagship product, Inogen One G4, is a single-solution POC. Other notable products offered by the company include Inogen One G5 in the domestic business-to-business arm and Inogen One G3 POC. Inogen has officially launched the Inogen One G5 on its direct-to-consumer channel as well. Inogen At Home is aptly formulated for patients who need oxygen therapy while asleep.

Inogen has also received confirmation that the Inogen One G5 POC was cleared for reimbursement in France and Germany. Management also confirmed Inogen’s plan of incorporating the Tidal Assist Ventilator (“TAV”) directly into the Inogen One POCs and making the Sidekick TAV product compatible with the Inogen At-Home Stationary Concentrator.

Strong Q1 Results: Inogen’s better-than-expected results in first-quarter 2021 buoy optimism. The company saw growth in revenues within its Rental and domestic business-to-business segments during the period. Significant gross margin expansion is another plus. Sequential growth in total revenues is encouraging. A solid product portfolio also acts as a catalyst.

However, downsides might result from Inogen’s operation in the international market from which it generates a significant portion of its revenues. We expect adverse foreign currency exchange rates to impede revenue growth in the near term, owing to the strengthening of the U.S. dollar against other foreign currencies.

Inogen has been putting up a dismal overall performance over the past few months, primarily due to pandemic-led challenges. In first-quarter 2021, the company witnessed a drop in total revenues as well as softness in segmental revenues. International business-to-business sales also fell significantly, mainly due to the continued pandemic-led impacts, along with intermittent lockdowns in many European countries, and reduced operational capacity of certain European respiratory assessment centers.

Estimate Trend

Inogen has been witnessing an upward estimate revision trend for 2021. Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its loss per share has narrowed from a loss of 78 cents per share to a loss of 43 cents per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2021 revenues is pegged at $88.2 million, suggesting a 22.9% rise from the year-ago reported number.

