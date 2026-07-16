Here's Why You Should Add INKT Stock to Your Portfolio Now

MiNK Therapeutics INKT is focused on developing off-the-shelf allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies for the treatment of life-threatening diseases driven by immune dysfunction. The company's proprietary iNKT platform is designed to deliver rapid, scalable and durable immune responses across oncology and immune-mediated diseases.

INKT’s agenT-797 Advances Across Multiple Clinical Indications

MiNK's lead product candidate, agenT-797, is being evaluated across a broad range of clinical indications, including oncology, respiratory diseases and immune disorders. The company is currently conducting a randomized phase II clinical study evaluating agenT-797 in patients with severe pneumonia and acute hypoxemic respiratory failure (AHRF). The first patient was dosed in May 2026, with preliminary data anticipated in the second half of 2026. Earlier studies have demonstrated the therapy's ability to reduce inflammation and reprogram immune responses, supporting its potential application in severe respiratory conditions such as acute respiratory distress syndrome, interstitial lung disease and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Year to date, shares of MiNK have lost 0.5% against the industry’s 1.9% growth.



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MiNK’s Expanding Clinical Opportunity in Oncology

In oncology, agenT-797 has generated encouraging clinical results in heavily pretreated patients with multiple solid tumors, including gastric, gastroesophageal junction (GEJ), testicular, thymoma, cholangiocarcinoma, renal cell carcinoma and adenoid cystic carcinoma. Clinical studies have reported durable responses, including complete remissions and prolonged survival, with the therapy demonstrating activity both as a standalone treatment and in combination with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors.

Building on these promising findings, an investigator-sponsored phase II study is evaluating agenT-797 in combination with multiple immunotherapies and chemotherapy in previously treated patients with advanced esophageal, gastric and GEJ cancers. In addition, the therapy is being investigated in an investigator-sponsored phase I study for the prevention of graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) in patients undergoing allogeneic stem cell transplantation for high-risk hematologic malignancies, further expanding its potential beyond solid tumors.

INKT’s Next-Generation Engineered iNKT Pipeline

MiNK is advancing a pipeline of next-generation engineered allogeneic iNKT cell therapies designed to enhance anti-tumor efficacy and persistence. Its key preclinical candidates include MiNK-413, a BCMA-targeted CAR-iNKT therapy, and MiNK-215, a FAP-targeted CAR-iNKT therapy for solid tumors. Both programs have demonstrated robust anti-tumor activity and improved persistence in preclinical studies, while MiNK-215 has shown particularly encouraging efficacy in lung and colorectal cancer models. IND-enabling studies for MiNK-215 are currently underway, supporting its planned transition into clinical development.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. price-eps-surprise | MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

INKT's Zacks Rank & Estimates

MiNK currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Over the past 60 days, estimates for INKT’s 2026 loss per share have narrowed from $3.27 to $2.75 and estimates for its 2027 loss per share have also improved from $3.45 to $2.86.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Neurocrine Biosciences NBIX, Amarin Corporation AMRN and Liquidia Corporation LQDA, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ 2026 earnings per share have risen from $9.15 to $9.48. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have increased from $10.23 to $10.79. NBIX shares have gained 21.3% year to date.

Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, the average surprise being 9.08%.

Over the past 60 days, loss-per-share estimates for Amarin have narrowed from $6.36 to 65 cents for 2026. Over the same period, estimates for loss per share have also narrowed from $4.64 to 51 cents for 2027. AMRN shares have risen 3.6% year to date.

Amarin’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, the average surprise being 50.02%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Liquidia’s 2026 earnings per share have increased to $3.02 from $2.97. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen to $4.92 from $4.81. LQDA shares have surged 125.4% year to date.

Liquidia’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

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MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (INKT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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