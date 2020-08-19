Here's Why You Should Add Huntsman (HUN) to Your Portfolio

Huntsman Corporation HUN benefits from its investment in downstream businesses and differentiated product innovation as well as strategic acquisitions. The company’s shares have gained roughly 11% since its second-quarter earnings report.



We are positive on the company’s prospects and believe that the time is right for you to add the stock to the portfolio as it is poised to carry the momentum ahead.



Huntsman currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a VGM Score of B. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer the best investment opportunities for investors.



Let's see what makes this chemical maker an attractive investment option at the moment.

Price Performance

Shares of Huntsman have rallied 21.5% over the past three months against the 20% growth of its industry. It has also outperformed the S&P 500’s 14.5% rise over the same period.

Estimates Northbound

Earnings estimate revisions have the greatest impact on stock prices. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Huntsman for the current year has increased around 41.4%. The consensus estimate for 2021 has also been revised 1.5% upward over the same time frame.

Positive Earnings Surprise History

Huntsman has outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of 21%, on average.

Growth Drivers in Place

Huntsman remains focused on growing its downstream specialty and formulation businesses and is shifting its MDI (methylene diphenyl diisocyanate) business from components to differentiated systems that typically have higher margins and lower volatility.



The company’s Polyurethanes segment, which accounted for more than half of its revenues last year, is well positioned for strong upside in the long term on the back of its focus on ramping up its high-value differentiated downstream portfolio. Substitution of MDI for less effective materials will remain a key driving factor for the MDI business.



Huntsman should also gain from synergies of strategic acquisitions. The buyout of Demilec, a leading manufacturer and distributor of spray polyurethane foam ("SPF") insulation systems in North America, is expected to offer significant synergies.



Moreover, the acquisition of Icynene-Lapolla, a leading North American manufacturer and distributor of SPF, is in line with Huntsman’s strategy of expanding its downstream polyurethanes business. The combination of Icynene-Lapolla with Demilec is expected to create the world's leading supplier of spray foam products.



The company, in May 2020, also completed the acquisition of CVC Thermoset Specialties, a North American specialty chemical producer that serves industrial composites, adhesives and coatings markets. The buyout is in sync with the company’s strategy of expanding its specialty Advanced Materials portfolio.



Per Huntsman, the integration of CVC Thermoset Specialties and Icynene-Lapolla buyouts is ahead of plans and the company expects to achieve total annualized targeted synergies of $35 million for these acquisitions by the end of 2021.

Huntsman Corporation Price and Consensus

Huntsman Corporation price-consensus-chart | Huntsman Corporation Quote

