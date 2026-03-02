Here's Why You Should Add HEI Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now

HEICO’s HEI robust presence in the aerospace market, solid liquidity and low debt are strong positives. Given its growth prospects, HEI makes for a solid investment option in the Aerospace sector.



Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company a strong investment pick at the moment.

Growth Projections & Surprise History of HEI

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings per share is pegged at $5.49, which indicates year-over-year growth of 12%.



The consensus estimate for fiscal 2026 sales is $4.99 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 11.4%.



HEI’s long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate is pegged at 16.5%.



It delivered an average earnings surprise of 10.07% in the last four quarters.

HEI Stock’s Debt Position

Currently, the company’s total debt-to-capital is 33.11%, better than the industry’s average of 49.10%.



HEI’s times interest earned (TIE) ratio at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter of 2025 was 7.88. A TIE ratio of more than one indicates that the company will be able to meet its interest payment obligations in the near term without any problems.

HEI’s Liquidity

HEI’s current ratio at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter of 2025 was 2.83. A current ratio of greater than one indicates the company’s ability to meet its future short-term liabilities without difficulties.

Heico’s Expanding Commercial and Defense Momentum

Heico is benefiting from rising global air travel, which is driving higher demand for its aftermarket replacement parts and repair and overhaul services. This growth has supported strong results in the Flight Support Group, with higher sales and improved margins reflecting steady momentum in the aerospace aftermarket. With industry projections pointing to continued increases in air passenger volumes, Heico remains well-positioned to capture growing maintenance and component demand across commercial aviation.



The company also maintains a strong foothold in the U.S. defense sector, supplying critical aircraft parts, electrical interconnect products and support services to the Department of Defense and allied partners. Its Electronics Technologies Group adds further exposure to defense satellite and spacecraft programs, aligning well with rising U.S. defense spending. Supported by solid liquidity and a disciplined acquisition strategy that expands its product portfolio and customer base, Heico is poised for sustained long-term growth across both commercial and defense markets.

HEI Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of HEI have gained 20.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 44.2% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the same industry are Woodward WWD, Astronics ATRO and TransDigm TDG. Woodward and Astronics sport a Zacks Rank #1 at present, while TransDigm carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Woodward delivered an average earnings surprise of 17.93% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WWD’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pinned at $8.51 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 23.5%.



Astronics delivered an average earnings surprise of 31.72% in the last four quarters. The consensus estimate for ATRO’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.62 per share, which implies year-over-year growth of 30.4%.



TransDigm delivered an average earnings surprise of 2.32% in the last four quarters. The consensus estimate for TDG’s 2026 earnings stands at $39.46 per share, which suggests year-over-year growth of 5.7%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Astronics Corporation (ATRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Woodward, Inc. (WWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Heico Corporation (HEI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.