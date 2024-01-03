Here's Why You Should Add GATX Stock to Your Portfolio Now

GATX Corporation GATX is benefiting from its shareholder-friendly initiatives through which it rewards its shareholders in the form of dividend payments and share repurchases.

Against this backdrop, let’s look at the factors that make this stock an attractive pick.

What Makes GATX an Attractive Pick?

An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had an impressive run on the bourse in the past year. Shares of GATX have gained 11.3% over the past year.



Solid Zacks Rank: GATX has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Our research shows that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 offer the best investment opportunities. Thus, the company is a compelling investment proposition at the moment.

Northward Estimate Revisions:The direction of estimate revisions serves as an important pointer when it comes to the price of a stock. Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GATX’s fourth-quarter 2023 earnings has moved up 7.6% year over year. Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GATX’s 2023 earnings has remained constant.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: GATX has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and missed on one occasion. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 16.49% in the last four quarters, on average.

Earnings Expectations: Earnings growth and stock price gains often indicate a company’s prospects. For fourth-quarter 2023, GATX’s earnings are expected to grow 1.30% year over year. For 2023, GATX’s earnings are expected to grow 14.33% year over year.

Growth Factors:The gradual improvement in the North American railcar leasing market is aiding GATX’s top line. Demand for the majority of railcar types in GATX's fleet remains robust and absolute lease rates have been increasing. GATX anticipates full-year 2023 earnings to modestly exceed the high end of its prior guidance of $6.50–$6.90 per share. We are also upbeat about GATX's measures to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the Zacks Transportation sector are Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, operating as Wabtec Corporation WAB and SkyWest, Inc. SKYW. Each stock presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Wabtec has an expected earnings growth rate of 22.43% for the current year. WAB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.11%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WAB’s current-year earnings has improved 4.9% over the past 90 days. Shares of WAB have gained 27.2% year to date.

SkyWest's fleet-modernization efforts are commendable. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SKYW’s current-year earnings has improved 38.9% over the past 90 days. Shares of SKYW have surged 217.7% year to date.

SKYW delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 32.57%, on average

