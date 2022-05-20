Here's Why You Should Add First American (FAF) to Your Kitty

First American Financial Corporation FAF has been favored by investors on the back of higher direct premium and escrow fees, strategic acquisitions and prudent capital deployment.

Earnings Surprise History

First American has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in five of the last seven quarters.

Zacks Rank

First American currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Return on Equity

The insurer’s trailing 12-month return on equity (ROE) was 15.6%, which expanded 130 basis points year over year and compared favorably with the industry average of 5.7%. ROE reflects its efficiency in using its shareholders’ funds.

Business Tailwinds

First American has been experiencing consistent revenue growth over the past several years on the back of solid performance across its Title Insurance and Services and Specialty Insurance segments.



A higher number of closed orders coupled with an increase in the average revenue per order, solid performance of the commercial market, and improved direct premium and escrow fees from favorable refinance are likely to drive top-line growth. Higher demand for title information products in data and analytics and commercial and loss mitigation business lines should also add to the upside.



In line with its strategic initiatives, First American actively pursues acquisitions to boost and expand its core business. The buyouts are likely to expand the insurer’s title insurance business and settlement and escrow services, enhance its capabilities to better serve customers as well as strengthen its international presence, in turn, contributing to the top-line growth of FAF.



First American boasts a strong liquidity position to enhance operating leverage, implying that its cash reserves are sufficient to meet debt obligations.



First American has increased dividends at an eight-year CAGR (2015-2022) of 9.3%. The dividend yield is 3.4%, better than the industry average of 0.4%, making the stock an attractive pick for yield-seeking investors.



The board has increased the size of its share repurchase plan from $300 million to $600 million. FAF bought back shares for $108 million in the first quarter of 2022 and other shares for $102 million in April 2022. These initiatives reflect the insurer’s solid financial condition and long-standing commitment to return capital to stockholders.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 has moved 0.7% north, respectively in the past 60 days. This should instill investors' confidence in the stock.



The stock has lost 9.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s decrease of 2.7%.



