Here's Why You Should Add EXC Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now

Exelon EXC focuses on consistent investments in infrastructure upgrades to better serve its customers. The company is also steadily expanding its generation assets. Given its strong growth prospects, EXC makes for a solid investment option in the Zacks Utility Electric Power industry.



Let us focus on the reasons that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a strong investment pick at the moment.

EXC’s Growth Outlook & Surprise History

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $2.85, which indicates year-over-year growth of 2.9%.



The consensus estimate for 2026 sales is $25.19 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 3.9%.



EXC’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 6%.



The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 9.53% in the last four quarters.

EXC Stock Dividend Yield

EXC distributes dividends to shareholders on a regular basis. The board declared a quarterly dividend of 42 cents per share, which implies an annualized dividend of $1.68. Management continues to target dividend growth consistent with its longer-term earnings and payout framework, subject to board approval. Its current dividend yield is 3.47%, which is better than the industry’s average of 3.08%.

Solvency of EXC Stock

The company’s time-to-interest earned ratio at the end of the fourth quarter was 2.55. The ratio, being greater than one, reflects its ability to meet future interest obligations without difficulties.

EXC’s Investments

Exelon continues to invest heavily in infrastructure while maintaining a strong focus on grid reliability and modernization. The company’s current four-year capital plan outlines an investment of $41.3 billion for the 2026–2029 period. These funds will be allocated across distribution, transmission and gas delivery to better serve customers and strengthen system resilience.



This structured investment approach is expected to drive steady rate-base growth and remains a key factor supporting the company’s long-term adjusted operating earnings growth outlook.

EXC Stock Price Performance

In the past three months, EXC shares have risen 10.9% compared with the industry’s growth of 3.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the same industry are NiSource NI, Duke Energy DUK and Entergy Corporation ETR, each carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



NiSource’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NI’s 2026 EPS implies an improvement of 7.9% year over year.



The consensus estimate for DUK’s 2026 EPS implies an improvement of 6.3% year over year. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.77% in the last four quarters.



ETR’s long-term earnings growth rate is 11.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ETR’s 2026 EPS implies an improvement of 12.8% year over year.

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Exelon Corporation (EXC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.