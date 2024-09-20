Here's Why You Should Add Evergy Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now

Evergy, Inc.’s EVRG strategic capital investments to expand operations, strengthen infrastructure and improve reliability are likely to boost its performance. Given its growth opportunities, EVRG makes for a solid investment option in the Utility sector.



The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Let’s look at the factors that are driving the stock.

EVRG’s Growth Projections & Surprise History

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EVRG’s 2024 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $3.85, which indicates year-over-year growth of 8.8%.



The consensus estimate for 2024 sales is pegged at $5.65 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 2.5%.



EVRG’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 5.8%.

EVRG’s Dividend Yield

Evergy distributes dividends to shareholders on a regular basis. Its current dividend yield is 4.21%, which is better than the industry’s average of 3.32%. It aims for a dividend payout in the range of 60-70% per year.

Debt Position of EVRG

Evergy’s total debt to capital is currently 59.12% compared with its industry average of 60.5%.



The stock’s time-to-interest earned ratio at the end of the second quarter was 2.4. The ratio, being greater than one, reflects the company’s ability to meet future interest obligations without difficulties.

EVRG’s Systemic Investments

Evergy’s long-term investment plans are focused on transmission, distribution, infrastructure upgrades and customer-facing platforms to improve reliability. It aims to invest nearly $12.5 billion in capital by 2028.



The planned capital expenditures of the company are in sync with its new Integrated Resource Plan, which intends to achieve net-zero emissions by 2045, with an interim goal of 70% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions by 2030.

EVRG Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of EVRG have gained 17.2% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 11.5% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

