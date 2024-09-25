Here's Why You Should Add Entergy Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now

Entergy Corporation’s ETR continuous capital investments to upgrade distribution and transmission are likely to strengthen its infrastructure, which would help enhance its performance. Given its growth opportunities, ETR makes for a solid investment option in the Utility sector.



Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Let’s look at the factors that are driving the stock.

ETR’s Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ETR’s 2024 earnings per share (EPS) indicates year-over-year growth of 6.7%.



The consensus estimate for 2024 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 0.8%.



The company's long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is pinned at 7.3%.

ETR’s Dividend Yield

Entergy has been rewarding its shareholders with dividend payments at regular intervals. It has paid shareholders a cash dividend on its common stock continuously since 1988. The current dividend yield is 3.48%, which is better than the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s 1.24%.

ETR’s Return on Equity

Entergy’s current return on equity (ROE) is 10.1%, which is more than the sector’s average of 9.9%. ROE, a profitable measure, reflects how effectively a company is utilizing its shareholders’ funds in its operations to generate income.

Entergy’s Investments & Customer Additions

The company plans to invest $19.76 billion during the 2024-2026 period to upgrade its distribution and transmission as well as support renewable expansion. These investments should help deliver reliability and resiliency, improve customer experience, and provide environmental and cost-efficiency benefits.



Entergy’s regulated electric operations in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas generate a relatively stable and growing income. The company expects its cumulative weather-adjusted total retail growth to be around 6 TWh in 2024, which should gradually increase to 30 TWh by 2028. The addition of industrial customers is expected to be around 8-9% per annum till 2028.

ETR Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of Entergy have gained 23.4% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 13.3% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Other top-ranked stocks in the industry are TransAlta Corporation TAC, DTE Energy Company DTE and Natural Grid Transco NGG. Each of these stocks currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.



TransAlta delivered an average earnings surprise of 97.99% in the trailing four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 EPS has increased 4.2% in the past 90 days.



DTE Energy delivered an average earnings surprise of 0.77% in the trailing four quarters. The consensus estimate for DTE’s 2024 EPS indicates year-over-year growth of 17%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NGG’s 2025 EPS indicates year-over-year growth of 6.2%. The consensus estimate for 2025 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 4.6%.





7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Entergy Corporation (ETR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DTE Energy Company (DTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TransAlta Corporation (TAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.